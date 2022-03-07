Havering Junior Indoor League finals weekend produces thrilling finish

The Havering Junior Indoor Cricket League season culminated in an exciting finals weekend and trophy presentations.

The competition started for the first time at Coopers School in October, with teams entered from six borough clubs, including Gidea Park & Romford, Harold Wood, Hornchurch, Hornchurch Athletic, Rainham and Upminster.

Orsett & Thurrock also took part, having joined the summer competition in 2020, which also includes Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower and Goresbrook.

Competitions were held at under-nine (terriers format), under-11, under-13 and under-15 level (normal indoor rules) and each age category had league, cup and plate winners - with 146 of 149 scheduled matches being completed and three conceded due to Covid.

Three of the finals at the weekend went down to the very last ball of the game and it proved a particularly successful campaign for Upminster.

Upminster Storm U9s were league and cup winners - Credit: Havering Indoor League

Under-nine league and cup honours were won by Upminster Storm, ahead of Hornchurch Athletic and Rainham, while the Upminster Lightning U10 girls took the plate ahead of Athletic.

Hornchurch Athletic U9s were plate runners-up - Credit: Havering Indoor League

Rainham U9s were cup runners-up - Credit: Havering Indoor League

Upminster Lightning U9s won the plate - Credit: Havering Indoor League

And Upminster Heat won under-11 league and cup honours ahead of Upminster Thunder, as Gidea Park & Romford pipped Rainham in the plate.

Upminster Heat U11s won the league and cup - Credit: Havering Indoor League

Upminster Thunder U11s were league and cup runners-up - Credit: Havering Indoor League

Gidea Park & Romford U11s won the plate - Credit: Havering Indoor League

Rainham U11s were plate runners-up - Credit: Havering Indoor League

The under-13 league was won by Orsett & Thurrock A ahead of Upminster Inferno, who took the cup against Upminster Flash as Hornchurch won the plate against Upminster Cyclone's U15 girls.

Orsett A U13s won their league title - Credit: Havering Indoor League

Hornchurch U13s won the plate final against Upminster Cyclone - Credit: Havering Indoor League

And Upminster completed an under-15 league and cup double over Orsett & Thurrock A, as Orsett & Thurrock B took the plate ahead of Gidea Park & Romford.

Orsett & Thurrock B U15s won the plate - Credit: Havering Indoor League

There was more indoor cheer for Havering youngsters as they qualified for the finals of the London Youth Games cricket competition.

Havering's boys are through to the London Youth Games finals - Credit: Havering LYG

The boys won three of their four games to finish second in their qualifying group to reach Lord's and the girls won two and lost two, before having a third-place finish in their group confirmed and also going through.

Havering's girls celebrate reaching the London Youth Games finals - Credit: Havering LYG

The teams were run by Pete Reynolds, helped by his team of coaches at Rainham and Upminster's Angela Green, and trials were held based on performances in the Havering Indoor League, with training sessions at Everyone Active Harold Hill.

"This is a brilliant achievement for the teams and a great sign of the strength and enthusiasm for cricket in the borough at the moment," said a spokesperson.

"Pete and his team have done an absolutely amazing job with both squads."

Finals Day will take place at Lord's on Saturday March 26, with eight teams battling it out for medals in both competitions.

And Havering's squads are made up of players from six of the clubs across the borough, showing the breadth of talent in the local area.

Upminster Lightning's captain receives the plate from Pete Reynolds, Rainham CC's youth chairman - Credit: Havering Indoor League



