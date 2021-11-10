Havering gymnastics star Jessica Grant bags four medals

Havering's budding gymnastics star, Jessica Grant, has future Olympian written through her like "Brighton rock".

The 12-year-old, who trains at Mardyke Community Centre in South Hornchurch, won four medals in a row earlier this month.

She finished first in troup, finished second in the jazz and modern category, and second in the acro solo section and bagged the highest score.

Jessica Grant - Credit: Hailey Grant

Cllr Michael Deon Burton said: "At a time when young people have had to deal with so much negativity and challenges to their futures, what an inspiration and source of local pride, home-grown Havering talent such as 'Jessica (Bendyperson) Grant' is.

“I am sure we are all going to be hearing of her a lot more in the future."

Jessica Grant is one to watch for the future as she rises up through the ranks and looks to win more medals in her upcoming events.