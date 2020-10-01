Havering Ladies and men start the new season in style

Havering Ladies produced an excellent second-half display to secure a 5-0 opening win against Sevenoaks.

They took a little while to settle into the game and although they had a slight upper hand at the start, it was Sevenoaks who had the first shots on target.

Bethan Isherwood picked the ball up in midfield and passed to Pippa Wilson who dribbled the ball all the way into the circle and scored with an excellent reverse hit.

The first half continued in the same way with Havering having the better of possession, Bukki Olodo making fantastic runs down the left, but unable to convert into goals.

Havering stepped up several gears for the second half and a determined run by Sue Harwood led to the visiting keeper making a great save but the rebound fell to Wilson who buried her second goal.

With Amelia Acreman, Emma Sharp and Olodo holding firm in defence, Sevenoaks were denied any chance of getting into their attacking circle.

Steph Prowse, Charlotte Chamberlin and Katie Griggs created a solid base in the centre of the pitch, controlling much of the play.

And dogged work again by Harwood created Havering’s third as she did extremely well to keep the ball on the pitch and get it to Emily Gilkes-Tarsey to slap home.

A fourth soon followed, with Izzy Purdie putting a lovely ball through to Harwood whose initial shot was saved but Emily Martin was on hand to put away the rebound.

Martin then grabbed her second, driving into the circle and firing a long range shot which flew past the keeper.

The men’s team, after a mixed pre-season under new coach and ex-player Glen Noller, started their 2020/21 campaign with a bang against a Waltham Forest.

Havering began slowly and were almost punished when Forest converted from a penalty corner, only to have the goal ruled out.

As the first half progressed, the home team grew into the match and were rewarded when debutant Sunny Hunjan scored.

Havering continued to increase the pressure on the opposition and were again rewarded when Liam Appleyard pressed the Forest centre-back into making a mistake at the top of their D, allowing Appleyard to steal the ball and finish coolly into the far left corner.

Havering’s third goal came through Connor Poulain, although yellow cards to Luke Joslin and Verinder Channa left the hosts down to nine men, but resolute defending kept Forest at bay and the match ended with Havering taking all three points.