Havering men hit back to sink Southend, maintain unbeaten start to season

Havering seconds score their first goal against Redbridge & Ilford at Campion School - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Havering's men continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 win at Southend.

They made a poor start, with errors and misplaced passes punished as the hosts countered to beat Paul Leftenni.

And further mistakes dogged their play, with few chances created in the first half as Liam Purton's shot was deflected over by Liam Appleyard.

Havering seconds attack against Redbridge & Ilford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

After a stern half-time teamtalk, Havering began the second half well and Huxley True's speculative pass found Adam Willett to slot calmly past the onrushing keeper to level.

Havering took the lead 10 minutes later as Sam Green's shot was parried by the home keeper and Andy Greenhalgh rifled home.

Havering seconds in action against Redbridge & Ilford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And they protected their advantage in the time that remained, with Jack Barlow producing a brilliant tackle to deny Southend a late equaliser.

The news was not so good for the three other teams, as the seconds lost 3-2 at home to Redbridge & Ilford.

Havering seconds attack against Redbridge & Ilford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Havering made a strong start, with Greg Carolan and Mike Hinton combining well, and they took the lead when Amar Mangat pushed the ball past two defenders and into the far corner when a short corner was not cleared.

Another short corner saw Carolan's shot deflected in off a defender's foot to make it 2-0, but the visitors hit back with a well-worked move before half-time was called slightly early following an injury to Kulveer Mangat, who lost a tooth.

Havering seconds attack against Redbridge & Ilford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Redbridge kept the tempo up in the second half and equalised with a close-range shot, then took the lead in similar fashion when the ball was whipped into a crowded D.

The hosts found some confidence late on, moving the ball with more purpose and drive, but luck was not on their side.

Havering seconds in action against Redbridge & Ilford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The thirds went down 3-1 at Redbridge seconds to remain pointless, but took a lot of positives from the performance.

The first half remained goalless, but Lucas Afteni and defender of the match Toby John combined well after the restart, only for the hosts to open the scoring from a short corner.

Havering levelled soon after with a fortunate deflection, but were caught out at the back as Redbridge countered to score twice more to seal the points. Taylor Ahmed was man of the match for Havering.

Havering seconds in action against Redbridge & Ilford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The fourths also took positives from their 4-0 loss at Chelmsford sixths, where Mitchell Cuttell and Peter Taylor made their debuts as Michael Pengelly and Dan Crook returned.

Havering conceded two goals against the run of play in the first quarter, before Cuttell began to influence play, but Martin John had a goal ruled out following a move involving man of the match Taylor, Paul Mitchley and Eli Cook before the break.

Chelmsford countered to add a third, then struck again from a short corner after the final whistle, after Steve Honeywell had been penalised for a high clearance.