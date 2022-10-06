Havering men dominate to claim win over Witham

Harry Andrews was on target as Havering beat Witham - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Havering's men produced a dominant display to run out 3-1 winners against Witham at Campion.

Expecting a difficult fixture against a side who had scored seven against Southend a week earlier, the hosts began brightly and took the lead when Adam Willett found Harry Andrews to fire home from the top of the D.

Havering capitalised on their speed in attack again when Sam Green reached the ball and found debutant Andy Brennan to slide past the keeper.

And they continued to create chances in the second half, moving 3-0 up when Green's looped effort found Liam Purton at the far post to net at close range.

The visitors grabbed a consolation two minutes from time with a cool finish past Andy Gaut but Havering were good value for the points.

A weak second team slumped to a 13-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at Witham, who had an ex-National League player leading their line.

And the thirds also lost to their Witham rivals, falling behind to a short corner just before half time.

Fantastic play on the left by Eli Cook set up a short corner chance for Luke Clarke to level, but Witham went on to win 3-1.

Drew Cook was man of the match for Havering, as Bill Birbeck took defender of the match honours.

Bill Birbeck was defender of the match for Havering thirds - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The fourths had to concede their match against Old Loughts sevens due to unavailability.

Havering women were on the wrong end of a 7-0 defeat at St Albans seconds.

Sue Harwood saw an early effort cleared off the line by a retreating defender, after a lovely pass from Katie Griggs, and Catherine Johnson was unable to convert Emma Sharp's hard ball into the D from the sideline ball.

Steph Prowse could not get on the end of a return pass from Harwood before the hosts opened the scoring.

Havering's Sue Harwood - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Sophie McCoy made several good saves, as Sharp, Prowse, Bukki Olodo, Monica Dubb and Nic Earle came under heavy pressure.

But Saints doubled their lead after turning over possession and a short corner strike made it 3-0, while quick movement from a free hit led to a fourth before half-time.

More pressure led to two more goals after the restart and, although Johnson, Prowse, Alex Semon, Alison and Bethan Isherwood, Griggs and Tilly Bunn strung some passes together, Havering struggled to create clear chances.

Saints completed their tally from a penalty corner late on.

The seconds saw Chelmsford fours take the lead against the run of play and add a second before the break.

Havering hit back through Emma Isherwood and kept pushing for an equaliser, but the hosts netted again to seal a 3-1 win.

The thirds fell behind early on at Bishop's Stortford Acolytes and conceded further goals either side of the interval.

But they kept pushing, with Teagan Bunn, Abi Dickinson and Katie Mann sharing the player of the match votes as it ended 3-0.

The fourths were awarded the points as Witham could not field a third team.