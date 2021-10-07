Havering ladies continue winning ways as men fall short

Published: 11:43 AM October 7, 2021

Havering Ladies put in a fantastic team performance to secure a 3-2 win over Bluehearts at Campion.

It was a rocky start as Blueharts began strongly, with their quick passing pulling Havering out of shape.

Quick play led to an early goal for the visitors but Havering responded positively, settling into their structure and stringing passes together which started to trouble Blueharts.

The equaliser came when Sue Harwood intercepted a pass, ran into the circle and crossed to Steph Prowse.

Prowse's initial shot was saved but the rebound fell kindly for her and she neatly placed the ball past the keeper.

Keeper Sophie McCoy made some crucial saves before Blueharts thought they had taken the lead again.

However, their joy was short-lived with the goal overturned due to a foul in the build up.

From the start of the second half Havering were in charge, with Harwood again the provider as the team took the lead.

Her pass went to Emily Martin on the post, the ball lifted and she retained her composure to get the ball under control to score from a narrow angle.

The third goal came soon after as Prowse converted a penalty corner with a well placed strike.

A quick break by Blueharts saw the margin narrow to a single goal after Havering had been caught out with a gap at the back.

It made for a nervy last five minutes but Havering held firm to secure their second win in a row.

The ladies 4’s had another great win beating Chelmsford 5-0 thanks to goals from veterans Emma Isherwood (3), Liz Meehan and Nadina Chuter.

Havering men suffered a narrow 3-1 defeat to St Albans as they failed to bounce back to winning ways.

St Albans were awarded a penalty flick - subsequently converted - after their short corner routine saw postman Adam Lumbers deflect the ball away from the goal into his foot.

Not to be deterred, the home team continued to press and good skill from Danny Downes on the right-hand side allowed a link up with forward Sunny Hunjan.

Hunjan managed to bamboozle two Albans defenders on the right hand side of the D, before Andy Meehan managed to pick the ball up, turn and firmly convert into the far corner to restore parity.

St Albans won a short corner shortly before the half-time break and converted to go into the interval with a 2-1 lead.

The visitors then scored on the counter with an open play deflection and finished the game with another well-worked short corner routine.

Havering seconds fought hard but succumbed to a 3-1 defeat in the rain against a strong Witham side.