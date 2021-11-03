Havering ladies win as men suffer defeat

Havering ladies returned to hockey action with an emphatic 6-1 victory away to Brentwood following a two week break.

A penalty corner put Havering ahead when Katie Griggs' initial shot was saved but Emily Gilkes-Tarsey was there for the rebound.

The visitors were rewarded after a good run from Alison Isherwood set Sue Harwood free.

Harwood slipped the ball across to where Gilkes-Tarsey was waiting in space and neatly swept the ball into the goal for Havering's second.

Harwood added a third just before half time, picking up the ball on the halfway line and dribbling it all the way into the circle, beating several defenders before rounding the keeper to score.

Sue Harwood of Havering rushes forward with the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Havering started the second half in similar fashion and soon added a fourth, Emily Martin deflecting in Steph Prowse's quickly taken free hit.

Brentwood were able to pull a goal back but Havering increased their lead when Harwood tucked away a penalty corner.

Griggs took a long corner quickly and was able to run the ball into the circle where she hit a reverse hit to secure the 6-1 win.

Havering will look to continue their winning streak when they host the current league leaders, Letchworth, at Campion on Saturday.

The seconds nabbed a narrow 3-2 win over Thurrock despite trailing early on in the game.

Early pressure from the visitors saw Thurrock take the lead before Alex Semon struck back for Havering.

A quick ball out of defence and a lovely drive up to the pitch found Francesca Mammato who slotted the ball home.

Thurrock levelled the score before Emma Isherwood found the net to seal the win.

The thirds fought back to earn a 2-2 draw away to Southend and Benfleet after going 2-0 down in the first-half.

Jess Luff netted two deflections to earn Havering a draw as Havering Ladies 4s lost 2-1 to a tough Old Southendian’s side.

Havering men suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat to Bishop’s Stortford in their latest fixture as the seconds produced a strong performance to defeat a physical Braintree side 5-2 in a tense encounter.