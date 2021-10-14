Havering ladies bag win over Basildon as men draw away to Potters Bar

Published: 10:18 AM October 14, 2021

Havering Ladies sealed a 5-2 victory over previously unbeaten Basildon after a strong start to the match.

Havering started strongly, Sue Harwood and Emily Martin having attempts saved, and the breakthrough came with a penalty corner.

The keeper made an initial save but the ball fell to Emma Sharp whose shot was deflected in with a deft touch from Katie Griggs.

Basildon fought back and grabbed an equaliser before Havering stepped up another gear and a quick through ball to Harwood saw her run half the length of the pitch before neatly rounding the keeper to score her first of the season.

Emily Martin added a third not long before half time, again from a penalty corner.

Havering regrouped after a slow start and good work from Chamberlin, Griggs and Isy Purdie found Emily Giles-Tarsey on the far post for a simple tap in.

Basildon did pull one back, the player travelling across the top of the circle and sliding in a reverse stick shot.

A fifth goal came when Harwood collected Sharp's pass and took the ball around several defenders and lifted it over the keeper.

Havering's Sue Harwood - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The seconds suffered a 6-2 defeat away to Basildon ladies thirds as the thirds drew 1-1 with Maldon Academy while the fourths suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Chelmsford ladies 8’s.

The men’s first-team played out a 3-3 draw away to Potters Bar as they looked to bounce back from two consecutive defeats.

Havering applied early pressure and won a few short corners, but just like in previous weeks were unable to convert the pressure into a goal.

This allowed the hosts to break away and catch Havering on the counter to take the lead.

Potters Bar then won a short corner and were able to convert via a deflection to make the score 2-0.

Forward Sunny Hunjan received a yellow card, meaning Havering went into the break two goals and a man down.

Havering were finally rewarded when Harry Andrews shot from the top sailed into the bottom corner but Potters Bar restored their two goal lead shortly after.

Hunjan slotted home before forward Chris Dunn completed the comeback to make it 3-3.

Hat-tricks from strikers Sam Green and Liam Purton inspired Havering’s second-team to a 7-1 thrashing of Saffron Walden.