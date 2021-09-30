Havering hockey ladies seal victory as men fall to narrow defeat

Published: 11:30 AM September 30, 2021

Havering Hockey Club ladies sealed a narrow 2-1 victory over Bedford Ladies with a full squad available this week.

Starting strongly and having Bedford under pressure, Havering's Sue Harwood saw an early shot saved.

This was soon followed by Catherine Semon seeing an excellent touch from Emma Sharp's through-ball, which hit the post.

Bedford were an organised opposition and began to gather strength, winning a penalty corner which they converted with a neat deflection.

Havering were awarded a penalty stroke after a defender stopped Harwood's shot with a foot.

Bethan Isherwood stepped up and put away a well-taken flick to bring Havering level.

With just two minutes to go, Louise Burgess and Charlotte Chamberlin combined on a quick free hit and their move culminated in Catherine Semon scoring a lovely goal to give Havering the victory.

Havering Ladies seconds were without a match following their opponent's withdrawal from the league as the fourths kept up their winning streak with a 4-0 win away at Witham.

The men suffered a 3-1 defeat to Waltham Forest despite a bright start with plenty of early pressure.

Havering were left to rue their missed chances as the home side began to play themselves into the game.

A goalward bound sweep from Forest forced an excellent low diving save from Havering keeper Lee Bennett.

Unfortunately, there was nothing Bennett could do about the Forest first goal as the home side caught Havering on the counterattack.

Things went from bad to worse as a poor corner routine from Forest managed to find their injector unmarked at the far post for a tap in to make it 2-0.

Havering were afforded a lifeline 10 minutes from time, as Liam Appleyard struck a thunderbolt into the bottom right corner.

Looking to salvage a point, coach Glen Noller made the decision to pull Bennett and allow Havering 11 outfield players.

To make matters worse, Forest broke on the counter and with the tiring Havering unable to track their runners, the home side sealed their win with a sweep into an empty net.

A late goal from Dan Downes completed a dramatic comeback that saw Havering defeat Crostyx 2-1.

The hosts were the better team throughout the first half, although Crostyx took the lead against the run of play.

The second half followed a similar pattern with Havering creating chance after chance but failing to convert.

Eventually, a controversial short corner strike from Sam Green - which was adjudged to have been below backboard height - put the hosts level.

A superb individual effort from Downes, dribbling around several Crostyx defenders and lifting the ball into the roof of the net.