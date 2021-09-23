Havering Hockey Club return to league action in style after long lay-off

Published: 8:30 AM September 23, 2021 Updated: 8:52 AM September 23, 2021

Havering Hockey Club returned to action following a long break due to the cancelled season during the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The men’s first team sealed a 3-2 victory over Chelmsford in their first match of the division one south season.

The home team started brightly with some early quick play and applied some pressure on their visiting opponents.

The hard work was rewarded when left-back Adam Lumbers lifted a long aerial to forward Liam Appleyard in the left-hand channel.

Appleyard drove by the line before crossing with a reverse stick lift past the stranded Chelmsford keeper for veteran forward Chris Dunn to tap in from one yard out.

Havering continued to press and were unfortunate not to make the most of some short corner opportunities.

Their profligacy ultimately allowed Chelmsford to play themselves into the game and score on the counterattack after some sloppy play from the home side.

After the break, forward Sunny Hunjan took the ball around two defensive runners and flicked it at the head of the Chelmsford postman, winning a penalty flick.

Resident flick taker Verinder Channa duly stepped up and calmly dispatched the ball past the despairing keeper’s dive.

Havering continued to look for a third goal to finish the game off, but were unable to find it and things took a turn for the worse when Channa received a yellow card for retaliation against the Chelmsford defender, meaning Havering were down to 10 men for the last six minutes of the match.

It became even bleaker for Havering when Chelmsford won a corner and found the bottom corner with a push to level the game once again.

However, two minutes from time, Adam Willett drove the ball into opposition D, dragging the keeper away from his line and after taking it around him, reverse stick swept it into the goal to win the game 3-2.

Sam Green struck twice as a much-changed Havering second team got the new season off to a promising start with a 3-0 victory at local rivals Brentwood.

Havering took a much-deserved lead mid-way through the first half when Matt Kennedy swept in Sam Green’s goal-bound effort from close range.

After the break, the hosts began to tire and Havering pressed home their advantage, with Green flicking in to the roof of the net from a tight angle to double Havering’s lead.

Green soon added his second, and if his first goal was down to skill, this was pure luck.

A mis-hit strike for the top of the D appeared to be heading over the back fence, but the spin on the ball deceived the Brentwood keeper, looping over his head and just under the bar.

Havering’s third team fought out a solid 2-0 win playing away at Waltham Forest threes and Havering fourths completed a full sweep of wins for the men’s section, notching up a 1-0 win over Saffron Walden.

Havering Ladies had a difficult start to their new league, after being promoted last season, as they suffered a heavy 6-1 loss to St Albans.

Havering made a strong start but couldn't convert that pressure, and St Albans capitalised when a gap appeared in the Havering midfield and defence.

They added a second soon after. However, Havering rallied, with Tilly Bunn closing down to force a defensive error and Katie Griggs picking up the loose ball and putting it away on the reverse.

Havering's Katie Griggs (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

At half time Havering reshuffled but the heat, lack of subs and a bit of inexperience at this level all had their impact and they conceded four further goals with no response.

Havering Ladies second team were without a match following County Wanderers withdrawing from the league and Havering Ladies threes had their match postponed due to Covid-related issues.

The first game of the season brought an amazing 9-0 win for the ladies fours against Southend, with goals coming from Emma Isherwood, Jessie Watson and Kayleigh Rochford.