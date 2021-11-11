Havering HC men nab draw as ladies dig deep with league leaders

Havering Hockey Club had to settle for a share of the spoils as they drew 3-3 with Bedford on the back of a heavy defeat to Bishop Stortford.

Harry Andrews drag flick was saved by the Bedford keeper, but he could only parry the ball out to injector Adam Lumbers, who shot past the keeper to take a 1-0 lead.

Not to be outdone, the away side equalised after some calm build up play, allowing their forward to tap in at the back post.

A wonderful solo effort by Chris Bennett left three Bedford defenders in his wake and a brilliant reverse stick shot from the top of the D restored the host's lead.

Sunny Hunjan scored his second goal of the season by flicking a short corner into the top left.

The hosts were left to rue missed opportunities as they began to tire and Bedford sensed some opportunities.

The visitors scored two identical goals by countering a Havering attack and allowing tap ins at the far posts, meaning the final score ended 3-3 and a share of the points.

A spirited comeback from a depleted Havering seconds earned a point against Old Loughtonians.

The hosts took an early lead having won possession cheaply in midfield, before Havering equalised through Amar Mangat.

Old Loughtonians regained the lead soon after half-time, when a cross from the left was deflected in from close range. Their lead was soon extended to 3-1 with a powerful short-corner effort.

Havering never gave up and pegged back the deficit through James Walker.

Bill Birbeck deflected in a Ryan Lee pass from a short-corner.

Havering Ladies had to dig deep as they drew 1-1 with league leaders Letchworth.

Havering ladies in action earlier this season - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

A good run from Sue Harwood led to a free hit just outside the circle, and that passage of play resulted in a penalty corner which Catherine Semon thumped into the bottom left corner to put Havering ahead.

A flurry of penalty corners finally brought an equaliser for Letchworth with a well-worked routine.

The seconds suffered a 3-0 defeat to Waltham Forest in their latest fixture, as the thirds sealed a 3-0 win over Thurrock while the fourths bagged a 4-1 win over Southend and Benfleet.

Stephanie Dickinson scored on her debut performance, alongside goals from Emma Isherwood and Jodie Briton.