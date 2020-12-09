Havering Ladies return to action with defeats

Published: 3:00 PM December 9, 2020

Havering Ladies second-team suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to local rivals Upminster thirds on their return to action following a month-long break.

A string of nice attacking play up the right hand side saw Nikki Cast and Izzy Purdie linking up well with defender Sue Bartlett to get the ball out of the Havering D.

Upminster, however, had some strong passing and runs into the D. A short corner was awarded to Upminster when a hit out from Emilie Molloy unfortunately came into contact with Nic Earl’s foot as she looked to jump over.

Excellent running from Sue Bartlett, who ran out number one for Havering from the defensive short corner, saw Havering keep the score line clear.

Further saves from Lucy Bree and some decisive tackling at the top of the D from Chris Noller saw the sides enter half time at 0-0.

The even matching of the first half continued into the second with Saffron Harvey making some awesome runs up the pitch.

The Upminster defence, however, kept Havering attackers on their toes.

Part way through the second-half Havering were unlucky to concede a goal as Upminster found themselves with a free player at the top of the D who managed to score despite some great defensive work from Lucy Bree in goal.

Havering continued to battle on, seeing a flurry of short corners in the second-half with Alex and Cat Semon looking to each get past the keeper.

The full time whistle saw the score line settled at 1-0, with Havering unlucky to have not been able to equalise.

After a long lockdown break the ladies fourth-team faced a strong Upminster team away and despite playing some good hockey it was an unfortunate 2-0 defeat.

Tracy True-Evans made some amazing saves in goal denying Upminster on several occasions.

The player of the match went to Tilly Bunn for some great play down the right.