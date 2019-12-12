Havering hit six of the best in convincing derby win to head into Christmas on high

Havering HC vs Upminster HC, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 28th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering will certainly have something to celebrate during the festive period after completing their pre-Christmas campaign with a thumping win over local rivals Upminster.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Havering HC vs Upminster HC, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 28th September 2019 Havering HC vs Upminster HC, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 28th September 2019

For the first time this season, Havering had close to full availability as they welcomed back top scorer Harry Andrews after a four-week absence.

Another slow start almost cost Havering in the early stages as Lee Bennett was forced into making two saves as he denied Upminster forward Steve Wright.

After riding out the early pressure, Havering went on the attack with Andrews and Connor Poulain both being denied by Upminster keeper Phil Dixon from penalty corners.

But from a third corner, Chris Dunn deflected the ball in.

Upminster were awarded their first penalty corner soon after, but Paul Johnson got out quickly to block the attempt at the top of the D.

You may also want to watch:

With Havering continuing to push, Paul Dover picked up the ball on the left of the D and crossed for Andrews who deflected the ball into the net.

It was 3-0 before half-time as Liam Appleyard found space in the D only for his shot to be stopped by a defender's foot. Andrews stepped up to convert the penalty flick into the corner.

Within 10 minutes of the second half, any chance of an Upminster comeback were ended as Havering scored three unanswered goals.

Good build-up play down the right found Dover at the top of the D and his shot was deflected in by Lee on his reverse.

Poulain then made it 5-0 after wriggling free in the D and rounding the keeper, before unleashing a reverse stick strike past the helpless Upminster defender on the line.

The final goal came from a penalty corner as Dover's shot at goal was deflected up into the air and Adam Lumbers finished with an overhead smash.

Being 6-0 up with 25 minutes still to play Havering were disappointed not to add to their total despite creating numerous opportunities and allowed Upminster a consolation goal after a mistake by Bennett.

Nevertheless, their emphatic East Premier B victory has moved Havering up to seventh at the halfway stage and within touching distance of every side up to fourth in the table, but more importantly eight points above the relegation places.