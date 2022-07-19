Havering Hawks hail historic National League title

Havering Hawks won the BISHA Skater Hockey National League title for the first time at the weekend.

The team, founded in the 1980s, has enjoyed close links with Romford's ice hockey programme over the years, with several past and present Raiders included in the current squad.

Ewan Hill, Tjay Anderson and Brandon Ayliffe finished the campaign as their top three point scorers as they suffered just one defeat in 10 matches, against Cardiff Panthers on Sunday.

Hawks and Panthers will now head to the play-offs in September, where they will face Borehamwood Crusaders and London Knightz.

Player-coach Anthony Laird said: "I'm massively proud of the boys and we are milking the celebrations probably more than we should!

"But it's a huge thing for us. We've got a lot of players who have never won a title that have played for 10-15 years, so I think it's more than valid.

"Personally, I've absolutely loved it, even though it has been tough at times stepping back from playing. The boys have bought into the plan and never let me down once this season.

"They've put up with me moaning and the rest speaks for itself. We have the play-offs coming up so that will be another good challenge.

"It's an amateur but expensive sport and we are massively grateful to our sponsors Nest Search, Essex Fire Protection Services and Xcite Competitions."