Havering Hawks hail historic National League title
- Credit: Ant Laird
Havering Hawks won the BISHA Skater Hockey National League title for the first time at the weekend.
The team, founded in the 1980s, has enjoyed close links with Romford's ice hockey programme over the years, with several past and present Raiders included in the current squad.
Ewan Hill, Tjay Anderson and Brandon Ayliffe finished the campaign as their top three point scorers as they suffered just one defeat in 10 matches, against Cardiff Panthers on Sunday.
Hawks and Panthers will now head to the play-offs in September, where they will face Borehamwood Crusaders and London Knightz.
Player-coach Anthony Laird said: "I'm massively proud of the boys and we are milking the celebrations probably more than we should!
"But it's a huge thing for us. We've got a lot of players who have never won a title that have played for 10-15 years, so I think it's more than valid.
"Personally, I've absolutely loved it, even though it has been tough at times stepping back from playing. The boys have bought into the plan and never let me down once this season.
Most Read
- 1 60 evacuated, 2 flats destroyed as 100 firefighters battle Hornchurch blaze
- 2 New owner promises 'no plans to flatten and demolish' Liberty Shopping Centre in Romford
- 3 Smoke blows over M25 as 175 firefighters tackle Upminster grass fire
- 4 Public facilities across Havering closed due to 'extreme hot weather'
- 5 No arrests after man stabbed in Romford over the weekend
- 6 Ilford man charged with murder after missing woman found in Upminster
- 7 New council housing allocation rules to come into force, with hike in the amount eligible tenants can earn and save
- 8 Plans to improve congested M25 junction to kick off with preparatory works
- 9 'Volcano spewing toxic fumes': Meeting hears plea to resolve ex-landfill fires
- 10 A12 crash: 2 in hospital after car collides with vehicle and petrol station
"They've put up with me moaning and the rest speaks for itself. We have the play-offs coming up so that will be another good challenge.
"It's an amateur but expensive sport and we are massively grateful to our sponsors Nest Search, Essex Fire Protection Services and Xcite Competitions."