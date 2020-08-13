Search

Advanced search

Havering Hawks are searching for a new home

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 August 2020

Havering Hawks senior team posing for the camera (Pic: Havering Hawks)

Havering Hawks senior team posing for the camera (Pic: Havering Hawks)

Archant

The borough’s only inline hockey team, Havering Hawks, are searching for a new home to get their training back underway.

Founded in 1988, Hawks were training at Hornchurch Sports Centre for the last five years but the hall is now being used as an extended gym and food bank during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

And if the team that finished third in Division Two last season can’t find a new home they will have to disband ending a 32-year history.

Hawks also finished third in a tournament in memory of former Havering coach Steve Reynoldson last season, only losing one game all weekend, and missing out on the final on goal difference.

They run a senior team and youth teams including an under-10s side that is coached by Raiders ice hockey legend and all-time top point scorer Danny Marshall.

“We’ll train anywhere that will have us if it means we get to keep playing the sport we love,” said captain Anthony Laird.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Boris Johnson insists schools are ‘Covid secure’ in visit to Upminster

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in archery during a visit to the Premier Education Summer Camp at Sacred Heart of Mary Girl's School, Upminster. Photo: Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Woman taken to hospital after car overturns in Romford crash

A woman has been taken to hospital after a car crash in Prospect Place, Romford. Picture: Lee Wood

Elderly man allegedly mugged of £3,000 watch by woman posing as prostitute

An 82-year-old was allegedly mugged in the Liberty Shopping centre car park. Picture: Google

Upminster surgery put into special measures as GP partner blames Covid-19 pandemic

Upminster Medical Centre, in St Mary's Lane, which has been put into special measures by the Care Quality Commission following an inspection. Picture: Google

Despite complaints, Havering Council says Harold Wood pub is ‘compliant’ and Covid-secure

The King Harold has put many more chairs outside to enable social distancing. Picture: The King Harold

Most Read

Boris Johnson insists schools are ‘Covid secure’ in visit to Upminster

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in archery during a visit to the Premier Education Summer Camp at Sacred Heart of Mary Girl's School, Upminster. Photo: Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Woman taken to hospital after car overturns in Romford crash

A woman has been taken to hospital after a car crash in Prospect Place, Romford. Picture: Lee Wood

Elderly man allegedly mugged of £3,000 watch by woman posing as prostitute

An 82-year-old was allegedly mugged in the Liberty Shopping centre car park. Picture: Google

Upminster surgery put into special measures as GP partner blames Covid-19 pandemic

Upminster Medical Centre, in St Mary's Lane, which has been put into special measures by the Care Quality Commission following an inspection. Picture: Google

Despite complaints, Havering Council says Harold Wood pub is ‘compliant’ and Covid-secure

The King Harold has put many more chairs outside to enable social distancing. Picture: The King Harold

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering Hawks are searching for a new home

Havering Hawks senior team posing for the camera (Pic: Havering Hawks)

Five out of six ain’t bad for Upminster

Alan Ison in batting action for Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering athletes make mark at Mile of Miles event

Maddie Barker (left) and Natalie Sewell (right) on the way to success in the under-17 girls race at the Chelmsford Mile of Miles (pic Joanne Day)

Hornchurch pipped by Shenfield in thriller

Hornchurch claim the second Buckhurst Hill wicket during Hornchurch CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 25th July 2020

Shenfield captain Ekers pleased with team sticking to game plan in Hornchurch win

Ollie Ekers of Shenfield during Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020