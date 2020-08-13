Havering Hawks are searching for a new home

The borough’s only inline hockey team, Havering Hawks, are searching for a new home to get their training back underway.

Founded in 1988, Hawks were training at Hornchurch Sports Centre for the last five years but the hall is now being used as an extended gym and food bank during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And if the team that finished third in Division Two last season can’t find a new home they will have to disband ending a 32-year history.

Hawks also finished third in a tournament in memory of former Havering coach Steve Reynoldson last season, only losing one game all weekend, and missing out on the final on goal difference.

They run a senior team and youth teams including an under-10s side that is coached by Raiders ice hockey legend and all-time top point scorer Danny Marshall.

“We’ll train anywhere that will have us if it means we get to keep playing the sport we love,” said captain Anthony Laird.