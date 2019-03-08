Havering men happy enough with double header haul as draw follows derby success

Havering HC vs Upminster HC, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 28th September 2019

Havering's men took four points from the first of three double-header weekends in East League Premier B after beating Upminster and holding Waltham Forest.

Havering HC vs Upminster HC, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 28th September 2019 Havering HC vs Upminster HC, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 28th September 2019

Alex Defroand blocked an early Upminster corner at Campion, before Harry Andrews had a shot saved at the other end and Paul Johnson crossed for Liam Appleyard to deflect home.

Havering doubled their lead when Verinder Channa dribbled through midfield and picked out Chris Dunn in the D for an expert finish into the corner.

And only an excellent save from the Upminster keeper denied Andrews from Appleyard's cross, before Lee Bennett's yellow card left Havering to defend without a keeper, but they protected the empty net to take the points in a 2-0 win.

Luke Ray and 16-year-old Andy Meehan made their debuts at Lee Valley the next day, but Havering were 2-0 down inside 10 minutes after Paul Dover and Johnson were caught out.

Havering HC vs Upminster HC, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 28th September 2019 Havering HC vs Upminster HC, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 28th September 2019

Havering rallied and Andrews converted a penalty corner, beefore good work from Appleyard saw him cross into the D, where Meehan helped the ball on for Alex Leee to convert at the far post on his reverse.

Dover had a corner strike ruled out as too high before Andrews lost the ball and Forest beat Ray at the second attempt to go 3-2 up, but the home keeper was dismissed for an infringement and Havering levelled from a corner as Andrews flicked into the roof of the net.

The visitors went close to a winner when, with the Forest keeper back in goal for a late corner, Alastair Lewis crossed to the back post, but Luke Joslin couldn't find the finish.

Havering HC vs Upminster HC, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 28th September 2019 Havering HC vs Upminster HC, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 28th September 2019

The seconds fell to a 4-2 loss against a well-organised Thurrock side, who took the lead with a powerful corner strike.

Mike Hinton deflected home from close range to level, but Thurrock scored three times in quick succession after the restart to go 4-1 up, before James Walker's deft finish from Hinton's through ball.

The thirds held East London sixths to a 3-3 draw at Mile End, where Matt Kennedy gave them an early lead.

The hosts hit back to lead 3-1 at the break, but Steve Ashlin and Bill Birbeck replied in a battling Havering display, as Luke Clarke, Richard Cast, Kulveer and Amar Mangat and Barry Marler all played key roles.