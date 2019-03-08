London Youth Games: Havering girls net bronze
PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 June 2019
Archant
Havering's under-14 girls claimed bronze in the London Youth Games netball finals at Redbridge at the weekend.
They beat Westminster, Kensington & Chelsea and Barnet in their group, drew with Kingston, and lost to Redbridge and Hounslow to finish third.
And they edged past Croydon (10-9) in the last 16 to earn a quarter-final tie with Lewisham, which they won 13-8 to reach the last four.
After falling 5-1 down against Hammersmith, they battled back to draw level, only to eventually suffer a 6-5 defeat and miss out on a place in the gold-medal match.
Nonetheless, a bronze medal was deserved reward and coach Viv Allaway said: "It was a great day, the first time the finals had been held at Redbridge and it was excellent.
"The girls all showed excellent skill and determination and I was very proud of them."
Havering: Isabel O'Connor, Millie Walker, Shannon Ince, Caitlin McGlinchey, Daisie Stuart-Evans, RubySayer, Daisy Harrison-Constantinides, Thalia Xavier, Darcy Grant, Mia Hattie, Hannah Pinkey, Libby Morris.