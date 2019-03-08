Search

London Youth Games: Havering girls net bronze

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 June 2019

Havering celebrate winning netball bronze at the London Youth Games

Archant

Havering's under-14 girls claimed bronze in the London Youth Games netball finals at Redbridge at the weekend.

They beat Westminster, Kensington & Chelsea and Barnet in their group, drew with Kingston, and lost to Redbridge and Hounslow to finish third.

And they edged past Croydon (10-9) in the last 16 to earn a quarter-final tie with Lewisham, which they won 13-8 to reach the last four.

After falling 5-1 down against Hammersmith, they battled back to draw level, only to eventually suffer a 6-5 defeat and miss out on a place in the gold-medal match.

Nonetheless, a bronze medal was deserved reward and coach Viv Allaway said: "It was a great day, the first time the finals had been held at Redbridge and it was excellent.

"The girls all showed excellent skill and determination and I was very proud of them."

Havering: Isabel O'Connor, Millie Walker, Shannon Ince, Caitlin McGlinchey, Daisie Stuart-Evans, RubySayer, Daisy Harrison-Constantinides, Thalia Xavier, Darcy Grant, Mia Hattie, Hannah Pinkey, Libby Morris.

Gallows Corner Crash: 22-year-old woman dies after she was hit by car on A12

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

New Co-op store to open in Havering after £700k investment

A new Co-op store will be opening next week in Gidea Park. Picture: Jon Super

Coral Car park: Havering planning committee to consider proposals for 88 new homes on Romford Dogs’ overflow site

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Grandmother, 91, ‘petrified’ after three men ransack Rainham sheltered housing

Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham.

North Street 16-storey block: Romford businesses ‘sick and tired’ of lack of development in Romford town centre

The derelict North Street construction remains abandoned 9 years after building was halted.

