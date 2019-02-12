Havering women miss out in nine-goal thriller, but men make point at Peterborough

Havering celebrate but their 'goal' is disallowed during Upminster HC Ladies 4th XI vs Havering HC Ladies 3rd XI, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 9th February 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering’s women finished empty-handed after a nine-goal thriller with Sevenoaks thirds in East Two South East.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Upminster HC Ladies 4th XI vs Havering HC Ladies 3rd XI, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 9th February 2019 Upminster HC Ladies 4th XI vs Havering HC Ladies 3rd XI, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 9th February 2019

After a three-week break between games, Havering struggled to get settled in a new formation and had to thank Sophie McCoy for some good early saves.

Havering eventually applied some pressure of their own and won a short corner, when the initial effort was saved and Bethan Isherwood fed Sue Harwood the loose ball to lift over the visiting keeper.

Sevenoaks levelled, then took the lead with a neat deflection but Charlotte Chamberlin, Catherine Semon, Isherwood, Katie Griggs and Hollie Dawkins worked hard in midfield and Havering levelled before half time when a corner was slipped to Isherwood to score on her return to the club.

Both teams had chances at the start of the second half but Karen Smith, Louise Burgess and Wendy Schofield combined well in the home defence.

Sevenoaks went 3-2 up with another neat deflection and added two more goals, as Emily Martin missed two good chances and Emma Isherwood was denied by the keeper.

Isherwood made amends from a corner and converted from Harwood’s cross but the visitors held on for the points.

The thirds were edged out 2-1 by Upminster fourths, with Alison Isherwood on target and sharing the player of the match award with Emilie Molloy.

The men earned a Premeir B point from a 1-1 draw at Peterborough seconds, who were bolstered by some first-team players and took the lead from a first-half short corner.

Seven yellow cards were shown during the game, but Lewis Smith levelled for Havering and a draw was a fair result.

The seconds fell to a late defeat at Wapping sevenths at Lee Valley, after top scorer Adam Willett deflected in a short corner to open the scoring.

Luke Ray was beaten by a reverse stick shot from the top of the D before half time, but Andy Meehan and Willett went close in the second half.

Wapping went 2-1 up with three minutes left and Liam Keeling just failed to convert Willett’s cross in the final seconds.

The thirds saw Amar Mangat, Richard Cast and Bill Birbeck net for a 3-0 half-time lead against Saffron Walden sixths, who got a consolation after the restart.