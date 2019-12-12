Swimming: Havering Dolphins make big splash for charity

Havering Dolphins held a charity swimathon for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) Archant

Havering Dolphins Swimming Club made a big slash at their charity swimathon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Havering Dolphins at their charity swimathon for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) Havering Dolphins at their charity swimathon for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY)

The event raised money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), a charity which helps to prevent sudden cardiac deaths through awareness, screening and research and supports affected families.

You may also want to watch:

And a club spokesperson said: "We would like to thank everyone that took part in the event to make it such a huge success. A huge thank you to everyone who came along to swim, to support us and for generous donations.

"We had friends and families all swimming together for a good cause and they smashed it. A total of 3,361 lengths and 84,025 metres swam in less than three hours, the equivalent of swimming the Channel and back, just incredible!

"The Just Giving total now stands at £1150 and it's still not too late for anyone donate."

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/havering-dolphins to donate.