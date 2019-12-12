Search

Advanced search

Swimming: Havering Dolphins make big splash for charity

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 December 2019

Havering Dolphins held a charity swimathon for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY)

Havering Dolphins held a charity swimathon for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY)

Archant

Havering Dolphins Swimming Club made a big slash at their charity swimathon.

Havering Dolphins at their charity swimathon for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY)Havering Dolphins at their charity swimathon for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY)

The event raised money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), a charity which helps to prevent sudden cardiac deaths through awareness, screening and research and supports affected families.

You may also want to watch:

And a club spokesperson said: "We would like to thank everyone that took part in the event to make it such a huge success. A huge thank you to everyone who came along to swim, to support us and for generous donations.

"We had friends and families all swimming together for a good cause and they smashed it. A total of 3,361 lengths and 84,025 metres swam in less than three hours, the equivalent of swimming the Channel and back, just incredible!

"The Just Giving total now stands at £1150 and it's still not too late for anyone donate."

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/havering-dolphins to donate.

Most Read

New owners of Romford Market’s £12million Debenhams building revealed

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

Golf club fight leaves man in critical condition and four arrested in Upminster

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Guilty: Disgraced Romford GP faces jail for sexual assaults on 23 girls and women

Manish Shah from Romford has been found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of female patients by conducting unnecessary, intrusive medical examinations over a five-year period. Picture: Met Police

Four men charged with GBH after Hornchurch man dies after ‘altercation’ at Upminster Top Meadow golf club

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Cranham block of flats and shops sold at auction for £320,000

Reed House in Cranham has been sold for �320,000. Picture: Clive Emson

Most Read

New owners of Romford Market’s £12million Debenhams building revealed

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

Golf club fight leaves man in critical condition and four arrested in Upminster

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Guilty: Disgraced Romford GP faces jail for sexual assaults on 23 girls and women

Manish Shah from Romford has been found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of female patients by conducting unnecessary, intrusive medical examinations over a five-year period. Picture: Met Police

Four men charged with GBH after Hornchurch man dies after ‘altercation’ at Upminster Top Meadow golf club

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Cranham block of flats and shops sold at auction for £320,000

Reed House in Cranham has been sold for �320,000. Picture: Clive Emson

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Swimming: Havering Dolphins make big splash for charity

Havering Dolphins held a charity swimathon for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY)

Brentwood swimmers impress at Basildon Sporting Village event

Brentwood Swimming Club members face the camera

West Ham boss Beard pleased to have a number of players back in Palace triumph

West Ham manager Matt Beard (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Snooker: Speedy O’Sullivan storms through

Ronnie O'Sullivan collects his cue case

Essex & Herts Leopards set for cup quarter-final clash with Reading Rockets

Hazeef Abdul in action for Essex Leopards (Pic: Essex Leopards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists