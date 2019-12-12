Swimming: Havering Dolphins make big splash for charity
PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 December 2019
Havering Dolphins Swimming Club made a big slash at their charity swimathon.
The event raised money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), a charity which helps to prevent sudden cardiac deaths through awareness, screening and research and supports affected families.
And a club spokesperson said: "We would like to thank everyone that took part in the event to make it such a huge success. A huge thank you to everyone who came along to swim, to support us and for generous donations.
"We had friends and families all swimming together for a good cause and they smashed it. A total of 3,361 lengths and 84,025 metres swam in less than three hours, the equivalent of swimming the Channel and back, just incredible!
"The Just Giving total now stands at £1150 and it's still not too late for anyone donate."
Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/havering-dolphins to donate.