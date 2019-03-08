Havering Dolphins to hold Swimathon for CRY

Local swimming club Havering Dolphins of Hornchurch are holding a charity Swimathon on December 7.

The event will raise money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) and organiser Lynette Dyer said: "It is such an important cause, a condition that can affect any age group and is currently undetectable and people aren't aware of it."

The club are hoping to raise as much as possible, with 100 per cent of the sponsorship money going to CRY to be used to support research into detection and prevention and raise awareness.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so at their fundraising page justgiving.com/fundraising/havering-dolphins.