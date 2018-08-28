Search

Havering men come up short against Wapping rivals, but women draw some positives

PUBLISHED: 08:00 01 February 2019

A close-up of a Havering hockey player's footwear (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A close-up of a Havering hockey player's footwear (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering’s men came up short for a second time this season against Wapping seconds in East Premier B last weekend.

Beaten 3-2 at home back in October, they made a slow start in the return and were on the back foot for the first 20 minutes.

Havering eventually settled but Wapping took the lead with a deflected short corner strike and went 2-0 up with a diving deflection from open play.

The second half saw Havering dominate more, enjoying good possession which eventually led to a goal, although it came with only 30 seconds left so proved only a consolation.

Havering host bottom club West Herts seconds this weekend as they start a series of games against teams beaten in the first half of the campaign.

The women were without a fixture in East Two South East due to the withdrawal of Tunbridge Wells seconds earlier in the season but are set to visit Kings & Alleyns this weekend.

But the seconds fought hard to earn a 1-1 draw with Braintree in the Essex League Premier Division at Campion.

Great play from Karen Smith and Steph Prowse in defence kept the scoreline blank at half time and Vicky Morrison and Nic Earle controlled the midfield in the second half.

Morrison put Havering ahead but a momentary lapse in concentration allowed the visitors to equalise later in the half.

Havering continued to battle and youngsters Izzy Purdie and Freya Rossington Trottman were unlucky not to score to grab all three points.

The men’s seconds fell to a disappointing 5-2 defeat agaist high-flying Saffron Walden thirds.

They took the lead through a neat reverse stick finish from Liam Keeling, but the hosts hit back immediately with a close range deflection and took a deserved lead before the break with another tip-in.

Walden went 3-1 up early in the second half from a clinical short corner strike, but Keeling bundled home a second from close range as the hosts failed to clear.

Havering left themselves open at the back as they pushed for an equaliser, though, and conceded twice more before the end as Walden took the points.

The fourths beat Southend seconds by a solitary goal, with lots of chances at either end in an evenly fought match, as Billy Wilson produced a fine finish for the home side.

