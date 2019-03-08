$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Hockey: Havering captains hoping for stronger campaigns

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 September 2019

Havering's Emily Gilkes-Tarsey (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering's Emily Gilkes-Tarsey (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering women have new co-captains at the helm as they head into a new East Two South East campaign.

Havering's Katie Griggs (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Havering's Katie Griggs (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Emily Gilkes-Tarsey and Katie Griggs will share the role for the Campion School-based club and are hoping for improvements.

They said: "Last season we found it difficult to field a consistent side, mainly due to player unavailability or lack of commitment to play away fixtures.

"This resulted in us ending up in the lower part of the table. Although we have lost a couple of players to university and coaching appointments overseas we will be welcoming back several recently graduated players which we hope will strengthen our four squads."

Bethan Isherwood is one of those to have left, having joined a club in the Netherlands for the new season, but Havering's pre-season training started in mid-August and the club had a 'very good turnout' from both the men and women's sides.

Training is held at Campion on Tuesdays (7.30-9.30pm) and all players, new and old, are welcomed.

"Emma Isherwood led the training and created an enjoyable session, mixing fitness with stick work," added Gilkes-Tarsey and Griggs.

"Our first pre-season runout was at the Rosebowl tournament where we came third in our pool, winning two games, drawing one and losing the other.

"We are looking forward to the new season and are aiming to provide the opportunity to play competitive hockey but also to create an inclusive social environment at our clubhouse in Harrow Lodge Park where players present and old along with their families can get together.

"We aim to have an active social calendar and also welcome social members as well as playing members."

Havering's men have lost the services of Harry Jenkins, who has returned to local rivals Upminster ahead of the East Premier B campaign.

They lost 6-3 at Old Southendian last weekend and host Upminster on Saturday, before visiting Waltham Forest a day later in the first of three weekend double-headers.

Anyone interested in playing hockey or joining as a social member can contact Pat Johnson at patjohnson_52@hotmail.co.uk with the club open to welcoming new players to their hockey family.

