Havering come from behind to bank important points in battle to avoid relegation

Havering's Mike Caruana-Smith (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering’s men came from a goal behind to beat East Premier B bottom club West Herts seconds for three important points at Campion.

The home side were always in control, but frustrated by some good goalkeeping and a lack of a clinical touch in front of goal.

As the match went on they began to make their dominance count and goals from Alex Lee, Paul Johnson and Liam Appleyard secured a 3-1 victory.

Stuart Garnell and Alex Defroand impressed for Havering, who moved into a mid-table position and will look to take their positivity into this weekend’s clash with Peterborough seconds.

The seconds held on to earn a much-needed win over Witham as many of their relegation rivals in East Four South East were thwarted by the wintry weather.

A strong Havering side took the lead when James Walker tapped in from close range, but an error in defence allowed the visitors back into the game, having not looked like threatening until that point.

Havering regained their lead before half time, though, when Andy Meehan tapped in a powerful cross from Liam Keeling and it was 3-1 soon after the restart when Chris Dunn finished off an elaborate short corner routine.

Jon Wigham and Adam Willett had good chances to further extend Havering’s advantage and Witham cut the gap to one late on, but the hosts held on to move six points clear of Brentwood thirds.

The third team’s match with Saffron Walden sevenths fell victim to the wintry weather, as did the women’s clash with Kinngs & Alleyns.

The men’s fourths were awarded the points as Southend thirds could not field a team, while the women’s seconds began well against leaders East London fifths at Mile End in the Essex League Division One.

Jacqui Teleki opened the scoring when converting a cross fromm Alex Semon and the visitors continued to attack, with Saffron Harvey unlucky not to double their lead.

East hit back with a brace late in the first half, but Teleki hit the crossbar after the restart and Steph Prowse had short corner strikes saved before the hosts ran out 5-1 winners.

Tracey True-Evans shone in goal as the thirds beat Maldon seconds 3-1, with Nicki Cast netting twice and Alicia Murden also on target.