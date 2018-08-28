Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Havering come from behind to bank important points in battle to avoid relegation

PUBLISHED: 09:00 08 February 2019

Havering's Mike Caruana-Smith (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering's Mike Caruana-Smith (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering’s men came from a goal behind to beat East Premier B bottom club West Herts seconds for three important points at Campion.

The home side were always in control, but frustrated by some good goalkeeping and a lack of a clinical touch in front of goal.

As the match went on they began to make their dominance count and goals from Alex Lee, Paul Johnson and Liam Appleyard secured a 3-1 victory.

Stuart Garnell and Alex Defroand impressed for Havering, who moved into a mid-table position and will look to take their positivity into this weekend’s clash with Peterborough seconds.

The seconds held on to earn a much-needed win over Witham as many of their relegation rivals in East Four South East were thwarted by the wintry weather.

A strong Havering side took the lead when James Walker tapped in from close range, but an error in defence allowed the visitors back into the game, having not looked like threatening until that point.

Havering regained their lead before half time, though, when Andy Meehan tapped in a powerful cross from Liam Keeling and it was 3-1 soon after the restart when Chris Dunn finished off an elaborate short corner routine.

Jon Wigham and Adam Willett had good chances to further extend Havering’s advantage and Witham cut the gap to one late on, but the hosts held on to move six points clear of Brentwood thirds.

The third team’s match with Saffron Walden sevenths fell victim to the wintry weather, as did the women’s clash with Kinngs & Alleyns.

The men’s fourths were awarded the points as Southend thirds could not field a team, while the women’s seconds began well against leaders East London fifths at Mile End in the Essex League Division One.

Jacqui Teleki opened the scoring when converting a cross fromm Alex Semon and the visitors continued to attack, with Saffron Harvey unlucky not to double their lead.

East hit back with a brace late in the first half, but Teleki hit the crossbar after the restart and Steph Prowse had short corner strikes saved before the hosts ran out 5-1 winners.

Tracey True-Evans shone in goal as the thirds beat Maldon seconds 3-1, with Nicki Cast netting twice and Alicia Murden also on target.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police make 14 arrests after executing large-scale firearms warrants in Harold Hill

Police at the scene in Lower Bedford Road following the raids in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Ken Mears

Families evacuated following Romford firearms raids

Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests.

Police hunting thugs who ran over man after road rage attack at Gallows Corner

Gallows Corner

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

Harold Hill’s famous urban deer feature on BBC’s Winterwatch

The urban deer in Harold Hill featured on BBC Winterwatch on Friday night. Photo: BBC Winterwatch

Most Read

Police make 14 arrests after executing large-scale firearms warrants in Harold Hill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Families evacuated following Romford firearms raids

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police hunting thugs who ran over man after road rage attack at Gallows Corner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

#includeImage($article, 225)

Harold Hill’s famous urban deer feature on BBC’s Winterwatch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers aim to deliver and tame Dragons in Wrexham

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Luke Summerfield of Wrexham (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering come from behind to bank important points in battle to avoid relegation

Havering's Mike Caruana-Smith (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hockey: Upminster keep pace with leaders

An Upminster player looks on (Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tesco Roneo Corner staff raise more than £15,000 for Saint Francis Hospice

Lesley with hospice fundraisers outside the hospice in Havering-atte-Bower. Photo: Saint Francis Hospice

Council backs right to buy and denies City Hall claims of £3million rent costs

The government has been forced to defend its right to buy scheme. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists