Former Havering-atte-Bower cricket chairman Barry Dent passes away

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:06 PM June 23, 2021   
Winning captain Mick Houghton receives the Andrew Dent Memorial match trophy from Havering chairman

Former Havering-atte-Bower Cricket Club chairman Barry Dent has sadly passed away. 

Dent, who was chairman at the club, was also a long serving and highly efficient honorary treasurer of Havering Sports Council, and recognised by all as such. 

He rarely missed meetings and was always at  functions, such as on display stands, at awards presentation evenings and attending our annual dinners.   

He also served on the council’s Awards' Selection Sub-Committee where he was described as always making a thoughtful input into the process. He only stepped down from his post owing to worsening health issues.  

A council spokesperson said: “Our profound condolence is sincerely expressed and silence, in tribute, will be observed at our next meeting.”

