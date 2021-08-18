Havering youngsters extend unbeaten record with victory at Chelmsford

Published: 1:27 PM August 18, 2021

Natalie Sewell won the 1500m as Maddie Barker won the B string - Credit: Havering AC

Havering’s young athletes team extended their unbeaten record with a convincing 140-point victory over the hosts in the Eastern Young Athletes League at Chelmsford on Sunday.

The under 15 boys were in untouchable form winning by 37 points led by Al-Ameen Salaam who won the 300m and shot, the latter a fifth best ever in club history, as he also finished runner-up in the hurdles.

Al-Ameen Salaam won the 300m and shot - Credit: Havering AC

Chris Agnimel and Leon Bengo took full points in both 100m races, and Daniel Lammas won the 200m and the quartet combined for an easy relay win with the fastest time in the UK in that age group this year.

Lammas was 800m runner up with Oliver Taylor-Bush winning the B race, and other B string wins came from Ike Okwudi (300m) and Jack West (1500m).

Bobby Williams and Luca Gregory won both javelin strings, Noah Harriott won both shot and discus B strings, Michael Tesi won the hammer and Joseph Gray won the vault on his event debut.

You may also want to watch:

The under 17 men won by 27 points as Denzel Achi and Ridwan Salaam won both A & B 100m races and Reece Malcolm won the 200m B race and added full points in the B long jump.

Ronnie Adoma won the B 400m on his club debut and was shot runner up.

Jacob Blanc eased to hurdles victory, as Ayo Babatunde won the B, and also won the B discus and was A 400m runner up.

Finley Wolton won the B 1500m as Sam Mahoney and the returning Charlie Howell were both runners up in their 800m races.

Matthew Pages’ javelin PB won the B string, as Oliver Grundy was second in the A, and Matthew added second places in both vault and shot, while Patrick McLean-Tattan won both hammer and discus.

There was another strong showing from the Under 13 boys who contributed 10 victories.

Zak Williams and Sam Burdett took full points in the javelin and Zak added wins in the long jump and discus, with Luca Rawle winning the discus B.

Findlay McLaren and Shea Sweeney won both A & B 800m events and Aidan Doherty won both the 100m & 200m B string races, as well as the B shot.

Second places were gained by Ryan Alexander (high jump), James Campbell (shot) and Ethan Carroll (1500m B).

National 300m hurdles champion Stephanie Okoro won the 300m and the long jump while Olivia Sorae won the B 100m.

Natalie Sewell won the 1500m as Maddie Barker won the B string, while Hannah Yexley won the B 800m.

Hannah also won the B discus, as Katie Ennis added the A discus to her second places in the vault and B javelin.

Paige Robinson won the B hurdles and was runner up in the B high jump and 200m, with Uche Okpalauko second in the 200m A.

More track runners up places went to Karis Thomas (100m), Lucy Nattrass (B 300m) and Paris King (hurdles).

Faith Reilly won the javelin and was second in the B shot, and Izzy Bartlett was second in the hammer.

Paris, Olivia, Uche and Karis clocked one of the fastest ever times by a club U17 squad in winning the relay.

Cassie Campbell and Precious Fagbadegun won both 200m strings and were runners up in their 100m races for the under 15 girls.

Miriam Adebayo won the 300m, as Abigail Swan won the B 1500m and B javelin, as Charlotte Evans was 1500m A string runner up, as was Liana Constable in the B hurdles.

Ruby Tillson won the A high jump and B shot, with Zikora Ezeonwuka finishing second in the A shot, and Tilly Bunn won the B discus and was second in the hammer.

More second place points were earned by Maggie Smith (B High jump), Zoe McLean-Tattan (discus A) and debutant Lucy Quinlan in the javelin.

Precious, Ruby, Miriam and Cassie got the baton round safely for another relay win.

Fisola Fagbadegun and Leila Jones took full points in both the under-13 girls 100m and 200m, and Scarlett Woods’ won the 800m B race and she was also victorious in the B javelin, as Emily Quinlan’s finished second in the javelin.

Eboni Roach and Oma Nwapa were both second in the shot, as was Oma in the B high jump.

Fisola, Leila, and Oma were joined by Amy Mansell in the winning relay team.