Havering Athletics Club continue unbeaten start to the new season

Published: 10:30 AM June 29, 2021

Havering AC’s Youth Development League under-17/under-20 squad extended the unbeaten run for club league teams with a comfortable home win at Hornchurch Stadium on Sunday.

The margin of victory would have been greater had the club not had six team members absent competing for Essex Schools in the Regional Combined events competition at Corby.

The stand-out result of the day went to Stephanie Okoro who celebrated her selection for the English Schools' Championship with a personal best time of 43.39 in the under-17 women’s 300m hurdles, the fastest by an U17 in Britain this year and second on the club’s all-time list.

Okoro then scored a long jump PB of 5.62m and ran the opening leg in the winning sprint relay squad, alongside Paris King, Olivia Boachie and Amyna Willock.

English Schools’ bound Boachie had earlier won the B 100m, while King was an 80m hurdles runner-up as Paige Robinson won the B string.

You may also want to watch:

Natalie Sewell front ran the U17 800m to win the A string and runner-up Maddie Barker took B string honours while Katie Ennis won the discus and pole vault and added hammer points.

The under-17 men excelled as Patrick McLean-Tattan dominated the shot and added a 400m PB, with Matthew Page adding B shot victory to B javelin success, with Oliver Grundy the A string javelin runner-up.

On the track Shane Hart’s PB earned the 1500m runners-up spot, Owen Fisher’s PB won the B string race and Matthew Blacklock took full points in the 3000m.

Blacklock returned to the track to lead off the winning 4x400m relay squad as Calvin Sanni, Archie Winney and Hart brought the team home to victory.

Sydney Foley’s solo 1,500m steeplechase win for the under-20 women set a new club best.

Rebecca O’Rourke’s 800m PB placed her third and Morgan Romaine won the B string. Alice Brown took the discus while second claim athlete Josie Larkins was hammer runner-up.

Esther Agnimel and Aaliyah Payne were both second in their 100m races and joined by Shalom Gbadebo and Emma Ramsden in the second-placed sprint relay squad.

Michael Okoro’s PB in the winning the B 200m was the only individual win for the under-20 men as Reece Harriott’s 400m PB placed him second, as did Luke Chester’s javelin throw, after improving his 1500m PB.

The trio were joined by Daragh Thomas in the winning 4x400m quartet to round off the meeting in style.