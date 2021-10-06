Havering AC bag medals in wet conditions at Essex Cross Country

Published: 4:00 PM October 6, 2021 Updated: 10:02 AM October 7, 2021

Havering Athletics Club bagged four team golds, a silver and three bronze medals at this year's Essex Cross Country relays.

Held at a soaked Weald Park on Saturday, the under 17 women started the medals rolling by competing in the opening combined U13-U15-U17 Girls’ event.

Maddie Barker led on the opening leg and Hannah Yexley extended the lead before Natalie Sewell’s anchor leg was the fastest in the age group.

The B trio of Freya Long, Isobel O’Connor and newcomer Kizzie Leadbitter were just outside the medals in fourth.

Havering Athletics Club under-17 women - Credit: Lindsey Barker

The under 15 girls added to the medal tally as the returning Charlotte and Hannah Evans - together with Abigail Swan - secured bronze, while the B team placed ninth.

The under 13 girls were eighth thanks to legs from Scarlett Woods, Emily Quinlan and Abigail Rogers, with the B team tenth.

An even more successful outing in the second race saw the boys' teams win two golds and two bronzes.

The under 15 boys came from behind for victory as Jack West’s opener placed them third, Olly Taylor-Bush moved them up to joint second and Daniel Lammas’ last leg sealed gold.

Havering Athletics Club under-15 boys - Credit: Jo Day

Alongside were the fifth-placed B team, joined by the C and D teams who finished seventh and ninth respectively.

The under 13 boys led all the way for victory as Findlay McLaren headed the first leg pack home, before handing to Shea Sweeney who extended the lead.

Havering Athletics Club under-13 boys - Credit: Jo Day

A blistering Freddie Rowe ran the fastest leg in the age group to come home with gold.

The B team of Jude Hearn, Aidan Doherty and Liam Battrum added a bronze medal to the club haul.

Also securing third place was the under 17 men, led off by Matthew Blacklock, and put in medal contention by Shane Hart.

Dan Peters brought them home in third, with the B team of Charlie Howell, Owen Fisher and Max Robbins one place back in fourth.

Havering Athletics Club senior men - Credit: Mick Ford

The senior men won for the fourth time in succession as Alex Ford had a great run to bring the A team home in third place, while James Stewart handed over to Rob Warner in the same position.

Rob’s fine run brought the team up to second with the frontrunner in sight before Grant Twist overhauled the leader in the first 200m.

This powerful display saw him clock the fastest time of the day to bring the team home in a fantastic first place.

The senior men had another four teams with the B team of Kieran O'Hara, John Whitehead, Sam Atkins and Rob Trevor close to challenging for medals in seventh place.

The C team of Louis Berrett, Jason Crispin, Ian Anthony, and Gary Atkins were 15th, while the D team of John Barker, Graham Hogan, Steve Walker and Tony Pecoraro came 20th alongside a reshuffled E team which finished in the same position.

The final medal went to the senior women as Ginte Bailey came home in second on the first leg.

Morgan Campbell maintained the position and Lauren Deadman in her return to cross country action reduced the deficit with the second fastest leg of the day to confirm silver.

Sydney Foley, Morgan Romain and Sophie Rand were a good fifth and the third team of Robyn Matson, Tracy O’Neill and Clare Rudgely were eighth of the 28 finishers.