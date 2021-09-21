Havering youngster Jacob Blanc bags place at pentathlon international

Published: 3:30 PM September 21, 2021 Updated: 12:09 PM September 22, 2021

Just six days before earning his second English Schools vest, Jacob Blanc has a third vest to look forward to as his fourth-place finish in the English Schools octathlon at Bedford secured him a place on the team to compete at the indoor pentathlon international at Glasgow in December.

Blanc recorded personal best in four of the eight octathlon events for intermediates (under-17 men) - all three throws and the 1500m - as he put together an excellent two days of competition to add almost 400 points to his earlier tally, totalling 4,960 points, the second-highest total by a club member under 17.

He was just a whisker – seven points – shy of third place.

Behind him, Ayo Babatunde improved his best to 4,314 to make fourth best by a club U17, finishing 12th, and Brendan Burgess was 15th, as the Essex team finished overall runners up.

Bradley James and Toby Bishop also competed superbly, finishing 11th and 12th in the senior decathlon.

Havering AC duo Toby Bishop and Bradley James with the senior boys team trophy at Bedford - Credit: Mark Bishop

Javelin specialist Brad is taking a break from his speciality to rest an elbow injury and improved his best marks in six of the ten disciplines, while Toby also set six new career bests and finished just behind his training partner.

The pair joined with Chelmsford’s Oliver Early (17th) in the winning Essex team as the county lifted the team title for the first time in 21 years, with the county’s second highest points total.

Ruby Tillson brought her injury-hit season to a close as she finished 27th in the junior pentathlon, with her best results coming with a hurdles PB.

Uche Okpalauko was 33rd in the inter-heptathlon with PBs in three of the seven events.

Al-Ameen Salaam’s hopes of a medal in the junior boys’ event came to nothing as he was forced to withdraw from the first event, the hurdles, because he badly injured his knee.

Havering AC brought the curtain down on a short but very successful track and field season when they hosted their club championships and open meeting at Hornchurch on Sunday.

The competitors for the first race of the Club Championships meeting face the camera - Credit: Russell Middleton

Over 200 athletes signed up to compete – two-thirds from the club and the rest from other local clubs – producing some close contests, fine performances and many personal bests.

Among the stand-out results was a breakthrough performance from Sam Mahoney, who carved more than five seconds off his best to win the under-17 men’s 800m and the 15-year-old has another year in the age group to improve next summer.

Another 15-year-old who is no stranger to success is Stephanie Okoro, who tackled the 400m for only the third time and posted the fastest time at the event by a club female since 1993.

This weekend sees Stephanie travel to Derby to represent the English Schools team at the Home Countries International 300m hurdles event, at which she is UK Number One.

Miriam Adebayo starred in the under-15 events, winning all three sprints, the 100m, 200m and 300m in personal best times, and now moves up to the under 17s.

Another under 15 moving up is javelin thrower Bobby Williams, who tackled the under 17 javelin event after winning his own age group, and showed that the heavier spear holds no problems as he threw beyond 50 metres in his first competition.

Younger sibling Zak Williams signed off from the under 13s with another big throw, and moves up into the under 15 age group as top-ranked UK under 13.

Not to be outdone by the young athletes, training partners James Stewart and Kieran O’Hara battled it out in the 1500m and both were rewarded with career bests.