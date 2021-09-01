Havering Athletics Club dominate at Lee Valley

Published: 9:30 AM September 1, 2021

Olivia Boachie and Patrick McLean-Tattan with their South of England medals - Credit: Sharon McLean

Havering Athletics Club absolutely dominated at Lee Valley outscoring second-place Enfield & Haringey AC by 117.4 points.

Havering displayed their dominance through all events with Stephanie Okoro winning not only the long jump with a 5.91m but also comfortably winning the 400m.

As well as that Ronnie Adoma took victory in the B 200m with Micheal Okoro going faster than before in the B 100m.

Furthermore, Olivia Boachie and Shalom Gbadebo took full points in the 200m and Esther Agnimel was 100m runner-up.

Jacob Blanc won the B 400m, as Matthew Agnimel was second in the A string and Nina Brennan in the women’s B 400m.

Chloe Williams clocked the second fastest time of her career in winning the 100m hurdles, as Flic Clarke won the B string.

Clarke also won the 400m hurdles, while Karl Tucker ran the second fastest time of his career in his 110m hurdles victory and Luke Williams was the B string winner, as well as winning the B triple jump and taking second in his vault speciality and the B discus.

The men made it a clean sweep of victories from 800m to 5000m, as Ben Davis won the 800m and Dan Peters marked his league debut with a win in the B string.

Alex Ford (H) and James Stewart (HH), pictured here in Southern League action, both won their B string events in a middle distance clean sweep at Lee Valley - Credit: Tony Benton

Grant Twist won the 1500m from the front as Alex Ford won the B, and James Connor won the 5000m, as James Stewart improved his best to win the B, and Rob Warner won the steeplechase.

Under-20 Sydney Foley impressed with a huge PB to win the women’s steeplechase, and U17 Natalie Sewell won the 1500m as Sophie Rand scored full points in the B.

Molly Sweetman was second in the 800m, with Rebecca O’Rourke winning the B, while Morgan Campbell was 3000m runner-up.

The women’s relay squads were both victorious as Flic, Esther, Shalom and Chloe won the sprint relay and Flic and Chloe were joined by Olivia Boachie and Natalie Sewell to clock the fastest by a club 4x400m.

Alice Brown’s season’s best won the discus as 15-year-old Katie Ennis won the B string.

Brown was second in the shot as Anne-Prisca Djondo won both the shot and hammer B strings.

Ellie Watson won the B long jump, and was second in the high jump.

There were full points in the javelin as Peter Brinton-Quinn and Duane Jibunoh added the B string to his winning season's best in the discus.

Joe Appiah won the B long jump and was second in the triple jump, as Bradley James was second in the B high jump.

As well as the incredible success at Lee Valley, five athletes got medals at South of England Championships.

Okoro won gold in the U17 girls' 300m hurdles, adding bronze in the long jump.

Boachie improved her best to win silver in the U17 400m, and Bobby Williams added U15 javelin silver, while Patrick McLean-Tattan won bronze in the U17 shot.

Ayo Babatunde was fourth in the U17 boys' 200m, Karis Thomas was fourth in the U17 girls' 100m, and Katie Ennis improved her discus best to place fifth in the U17 competition.

Other finalists were Ryan Alexander, who was fourth in the U13 high jump, Fisola Fagbadegun was sixth in both U13 girls' sprints, Zikora Ezeonwuka was also sixth in the shot with a new PB, and Paris King seventh in the U17 girls' 100m.