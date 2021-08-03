Havering AC bag massive medal haul at Essex Championships

Published: 11:00 AM August 3, 2021

While all eyes were on Team GB in Tokyo, Havering club athletes took part in the delayed Essex Championships at a showery Chelmsford.

A busy two days of action saw them come home with over 75 medals – the largest tally of podium places in recent memory.

The sprints squad was in fine form with a 23-medal haul.

In the blue riband 100m event Denzel Achi cruised to victory in the U17 boys' race in a PB of 11.11s, the sixth fastest time by a club U17, as Ayo Babatunde took silver.

Fisola Fagbadegun improved her best in winning the U13 girls' 100m, as Amy Mansell took bronze, and Fisola won silver in the 200m, with Leila Jones taking bronze.

Richard Akinyebo – senior 200m winner - Credit: Gary Howard

You may also want to watch:

In-form Richard Akinyebo took the senior 200m, and new member Ronnie Adoma won the U17 200m in a blanket finish, with Jacob Blanc in bronze as Cassie Campbell ran faster than before to take U15 200m gold.

Al-Ameen Salaam edged out Chris Agnimel in the U15 boys' 100m as the pair won silver and bronze, while Esther Agnimel won U20 women's bronze as Karis Thomas took U17 bronze and Shea Sweeney won U13 boys' 200m bronze.

Olivia Boachie won U17 girls' 300m gold, as Uche Okpalauko won silver, and Olivia then added 200m bronze.

Ike Okwudi came from behind to win U15 boys' 300m gold, with Liana Constable winning the U15 girls' bronze.

There were three 400m silvers thanks to Matthew Agnimel (senior), Jade Kavanagh and Reece Harriott (U20s).

There were 22 throws medals with Patrick McLean-Tattan winning four thanks to U17 golds in shot, discus and hammer, and javelin silver.

Sister Zoe won U15 girls' discus gold, with Tilly Bunn taking silver.

Alice Brown won the U20 women's discus and Hannah Yexley won U17 gold, as Katie Ennis had to settle for silver.

Toby Bishop won U20 discus silver, while Luca Rawle won U13 boys' gold and Isabelle Foley took U13 girls' silver.

Bobby and Zak Williams bot won javelin gold - Credit: Joanne Day

Siblings Bobby and Zak Williams made it a family golden double with wins in the U15 and U13 boys' javelin, as Sam Burdett (silver) and Taylor Dixon (bronze) made it a clean sweep at U13 level and Scarlett Woods and Emily Quinlan won silver and bronze in the U13 girls' event.

In the U20 javelin Brad James won gold, ahead of Peter Brinton-Quinn in silver, as Adelaide Thatcher-Gray won U20 women's silver.

Lucia Ward and Zikora Ezeonwuka added bronzes in the U15 javelin and shot.

There was double gold for Findlay McLaren who won U13 boys' 800m gold on Saturday, with Shea Sweeney in bronze, and added a second win in the 1500m on Sunday.

Natalie Sewell led all the way for U17 girls' 800m victory, and Dan Peters was edged into silver in a close finish in the U17 boys' race.

More silver service came from Ginte Bailey, who was second in the senior 1500m and 3000m, Maddie Barker in the U17 girls' 1500m and Rosie Warner in the U15 girls' 3000m, as Matthew Blacklock won U17 boys' 3000m bronze.

Alex Ford added U20 3000m silver to his gold in the 2000m steeplechase, as Rob Warner won the senior section.

Sydney Foley won the U20 women's chase comfortably as Louis Berrett won bronze in the U20 men's event.

Also over the barriers, club athletes did well in the hurdles races as English Schools' champion Jacob Blanc eased to victory in the U17 boys' 100m hurdles, with Chloe Williams adding another senior 100m hurdles gold to her collection.

Steph Okoro improved the championship best in winning the U17 girls' 300m title, as Adam McCarthy ran his fastest time for five years in winning the senior 400m hurdles.

Paris King U17W hurdles silver - Credit: Tony Benton

More hurdles medals came from Al-Ameen Salaam in the U15 boys' 80m hurdles and Paris King in the U17 girls' 80m, while Harrison Palmer won U13 boys' hurdles silver and Brad James ran a PB to win U20 men's 110m hurdles bronze.

Okoro added long jump gold to her hurdles win, as Achi added U17 boys' long jump gold to his 100m title, while Blanc claimed his third medal in second and Lewis Dixon took third.

Uche Okpalauko won the U17 girls' high jump, as Aaron Eweka added U20 silver, as did Abigail Rogers in the U13 girls' equivalent, with Ryan Alexander winning U13 boys' bronze.