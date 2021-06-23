Havering AC open Southern League season with a victory on home turf

Published: 4:30 PM June 23, 2021

Havering AC's Southern League squad opened their delayed season with victory on home territory at Hornchurch Stadium on Sunday.

The joint men and women’s team ran out comfortable winners over neighbours Thurrock, Woodford, Ilford and Newham.

In the 2,000m steeplechase 17-year-old Alex Ford saw off the more experienced Rob Warner for a club one-two as Lewis Bailey won the 100m and Reece Harriott won the B 200m.

Somto Okpalauko won the 400m as Alex McCree was a B string runner-up and Ridwan Salaam (100m) and James Stewart (1500m) added second places.

There were track PBs for Matthew Blacklock (1500m) and Luke Chester (800m).

Golden oldies Arron Bonning and Stuart Tufton took both strings of the pole vault, while Bonning also won the B discus and added shot runners-up points.

Two more field doubles were gained by long jumpers Shandell Taylor and Denzel Achi, and under-20s Hal Hutton and Toby Bishop took full points in the javelin and Ayo Babatunde won the B high jump.

Club legend Mark Bishop added a discus second place and Chris Brown and Kimathi Christie were both second in the triple jump.

The pole vault saw club president Claire Brennan win the A string as 15-year-old Katie Ennis’ PB won the B.

Brennan also won the B 400m hurdles and Ennis set another PB as discus runner-up, while Hannah Yexley won the discus B string.

Faith Reilly,15, won the javelin on her senior debut as Ellie Watson won the B high jump and second places went to Anne-Prisca Djondo (Shot PB), Amy Kilner (long jump and triple jump B) and Emma Ramsden (javelin PB).

Sydney Foley won the 2,000m steeplechase, Chloe Williams set a season’s best when winning the sprint hurdles with Flic Clarke second in both the B string sprint and 400m hurdles.

Natalie Sewell sealed 800m victory as Maddie Barker won the 1500m and Freya Long bagged second in the B 1500m.

Jade Kavanagh finished second in the 400m and Nina Brennan won the B race, while Temi Tope Ajayi was second in the B 100m.

Four club athletes competed at the National Under-20 and Under-23 Championships in Bedford.

Richard Akinyebo (left) – new 200m PB at England Athletics championships - Credit: Gary Howard

Richard Akinyebo set a career best of 21.59s for the 200m, but in the final in he clocked 21.73 for eighth place.

Alice Brown’s 38.21m discus throw placed her sixth, while javelin throwers Peter Brinton-Quinn and Adelaide Thatcher-Gray were both eighth in their events.