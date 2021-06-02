Havering AC shine as Youth Development League meeting

Published: 2:42 PM June 2, 2021

Havering AC shone as the Youth Development League squad opened their campaign with victory at Woodford on Sunday.

The under-17/20 squad edged out the combined Basildon and Newham squad thanks to a glut of 25 wins.

The under-17 boys had eight wins as Dan Peters and Sam Mahoney won both 800m strings and Patrick Tattan-McLean and Brendan Burgess took full discus points – both with personal bests.

Ayo Babatunde won the 100m and Dikachi Godwin took long jump honours on his club debut, while Jacob Blanc’s comfortable 400m hurdles win improved his best.

Matthew Page won the B hammer, and was second in the pole vault (PB), and more runners-up spots went to Ridwan Salaam (B 100m), and Lewis Dixon (B long jump).

The under-17 girls also starred as Maddie Barker was victorious in the 1500m, Uche Okpalauko won the B 200m with Karis Thomas third in the A string, while Dara Otitoju won the B high jump with Isabelle Bartlett was second in the A string.

Olivia Boachie and Stephanie Okoro were comfortable winners in both 300m races and joined by Okpalauko and Lucy Nattrass in the winning 4x300m relay quartet who smashed the club record by almost three seconds.

The under-20 men’s events brought victories for the steeplechase pairing of Alex Ford and Ben Naish, as all-rounder Toby Bishop had a double win in the pole vault, and Aaron Eweka returned to club colours with a win in the B 100m.

Reece Harriott and Luke Chester were both 800m runners-up, as was Bradley James in the 110m hurdles, but Michael Okoro, Aaron, Toby and Reece combined for victory in the sprint relay.

For the under-20 women Sydney Foley and Rebecca O’Rourke notched full points in the 1500m, Jade Kavanagh cruised to victory in the 400m and Anne-Prisca Djondo won the shot.

Shalom Gbadebo (B 200m) and Emma Ramsden (A javelin) were both second and Emma was third in the A 200m.

On Saturday, Findlay McLaren improved his 800m best by clocking the fastest time by an under-13 boy this year at the BFTTA Open at the Jim Peters Stadium, Dagenham.

His 2.14.89 clocking was the second best ever by a club under-13, with only Bob Thanda’s record of 2.10.3 set in June 1998 ahead of him.

Jacob Blanc was the star performer at Monday’s Lee Valley Hurdles & Barriers meeting as he opened with a new club record in the under-17 400m hurdles and improved on his day-old personal best to 54.79 to trim six hundredths of a second off George Hadler’s mark in 2012.

Later in the day Jacob won the 100m hurdles in the fastest time in the UK so far with 13.21.

At Lee Valley on Monday Stephanie Okoro improved her 300m hurdles best to an impressive 45.06, for third best club all time.