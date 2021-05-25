Havering Athletics Club ready for league season

Published: 3:32 PM May 25, 2021

Dan Peters (right) with team mate Matthew Blacklock who also improved his 800m PB at Bromley - Credit: Joanna Day

Havering AC members posted impressive marks last weekend ahead of their delayed league season.

There was a strong turnout of club athletes at the Woodford Trials and Invitation Meeting on Saturday, with further meetings taking place on the Sunday.

Olivia Boachie improved on her 300m personal best with a time of 40.40 seconds, the third fastest time in the UK by an under-17 female so far this year, and the third best on the club’s all-time list.

Making her debut in the under-17 300m hurdles, Stephanie Okoro clocked an impressive 45.72 which sits third fastest in the UK lists, and sixth all time at the club for her category.

Patrick McLean-Tattan threw a personal best of 42.12m in the discus, the fourth longest by a club under-17, and had another personal best in the shot put with 12.76m, 10th all time for the club.

Chris Brown recorded a 12.60m triple jump in the season opener which was the third longest by a UK under-17 so far this year.

A throw of 39.48m puts Alice Brown seventh on the UK under-20 discus throw list this year, before improving to over 40m the following day at the Lee Valley throws event.

Havering AC also saw a small contingent compete in the London Middle Distance and Hurdles competition on Saturday, where Jacob Blanc improved his 400m hurdles best to 55.85 to give him the third ranked under-17 time in the UK this year and third best all time for the club.

Also over the barriers, Chloe Williams won the senior 100m hurdles with the second fastest time of her career.

Dan Peter ran a 1.57.13 800m to set a personal best, good enough for eighth on the all-time under 17 list at the club.

Havering’s league season gets under way on Sunday at Woodford as the under-17 and under-20 squad take part in the Youth Development League with the first of their four fixtures.