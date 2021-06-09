Havering AC youngsters start league season in style

Published: 1:00 PM June 9, 2021

Havering's under-13/under-15 Youth Development League squad got their season off to the best possible start with a convincing win at the first league meeting at Mile End on Saturday.

They finished over 40 points clear of local rivals Basildon who shaded Woodford for second place.

Victory owed much to the under-15 boys who swept all before them, taking full points in 13 of the 16 events.

Al-Ameen Salaam led the way with wins in career bests in the hurdles and shot, and came close to his own club record in winning the 300m.

His shot and 300m partners Oscar Shearing and Ike Okwudi also won their strings, while Noah Harriott and Michael Tesi won both discus events, as did Leon Bengo and Daniel Lammas in the high jump.

Lammas also improved his best in finishing second in the 800m, as Oliver Taylor-Bush’s PB won the B 800m.

Chris Agnimel won the B 100m and Bengo was third in the A string, while Lammas, Agnimel and Bengo were joined by Jude Ogundare in the winning sprint relay quartet.

In the 4x300m relay Lammas, Taylor-Bush, Okwudi and Salaam took the lead on the first lap and never looked back.

For the under-13 boys Zak Williams won the javelin on his club debut, as Sam Burdett won the B string, while Shea Sweeney’s storming finish took full points in the 1200m as Burdett took third in the B.

Aidan Doherty was runner-up in the 75m and was joined by Burdett, Sweeney and Ryan Alexander in the second-placed 4x100m quartet.

Zikora Ezeonwuka produced the only A string win for the under-15 girls, with debutant Miriam Adebayo (300m) and Beth Jarret (discus) adding B string victories.

Second places went to the 100m duo of Cassie Campbell and Precious Fagbadegun, the 800m pairing of Charlotte Evans and Abi Swan, high jumpers Ruby Tillson and Lucia Ward, and Tilly Bunn in the discus.

Both relay teams were runners-up with Jarret, Fagbadegun, Charlotte Casey-Sweeney and Campbell in the sprint relay and Rosie Warner, Maggie Smith, Ward and Tillson in the 4x300m event.

The highlight for the under-13 girls, most of whom were in club colours for the first time, was a javelin double for Scarlett Woods and Emily Quinlan, and the sprint relay runners-up placing for Fisola Fagbadegun, Amy Mansell, Rose Hutcheon and Leila Jones.

The second of the three league fixtures is at Dartford on July 17.