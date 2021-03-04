News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Havering AC's Tom Pitkin made debut for Butler University

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:45 AM March 4, 2021   
Tom Pitkin (right) with his Butler team-mates 

Tom Pitkin (right) with his Butler team-mates - Credit: Butler University

With the UK still in lockdown it was again down to one of the club’s Stateside contingent to provide the on track action.

Tom Pitkin, who graduated from Brunel University last summer, made his long-waited debut for Butler University, Indianapolis after much of their indoor season had been on hold. 

Pitkin, who represented Ireland at 400m in the European Under 23 Championships in 2019, had not raced since August that year but returned to the track in style at the Big East Triangular event in Chicago to place third in the individual 400m with an indoor PB of 49.57s.

He ran even faster an hour later, clocking an impressive 48.38s opening leg for the Butler quartet in the 4 x 400m relay squad setting them on the way to victory in a Butler record of 3m 16.54s.

With the US outdoor season starting on March 20 Pitkin soon hopes to be back in outdoor action, after being unable to race domestically in 2020 before making his move Stateside.

Athletics

