All to play for in Havering and District darts league

Published: 3:00 PM September 24, 2021

With Collier Row not playing until next week in the London Super League, the focus once again shifts back to the local scene in the Havering and District League.

It’s still all to play for in A Division. Both Romford Rovers and Dagenham Cons Club won this week, and are locked at the top on 80 points. However, Rovers still have that crucial game in hand.

Hornchurch Cons Wanderers kept ahead of Goodmayes in the race for third spot after narrowly beating them 6-5.

Iona are in fifth place, with Barking FSC one off the bottom, four points clear of Wheatsheaf who had the week off.

Next week sees Romford Rovers entertaining Goodmayes, while Dagenham Cons Club have a tricky test at Hornchurch Cons Wanderers.

Barking FSC host Wheatsheaf, while Iona get to put their feet up having drawn the bye week.

In the lower tier, it looks as if there will be plenty of twists and turns to come in the remaining weeks.

RUSSC (82 points) still hold a two-point lead at the head of affairs, despite losing 6-5 at home to Scrattons All Stars, who are now the nearest pursuers after Jason “Captain” Cook sailed away with the winning point in the last game of the night.

Scrattons must have one of the oldest member playing the game anywhere in the UK - John Malcolm is still toeing the oche at 93 and teaching the young whippersnappers a thing or two.

Trades Hall Dagenham are three points off the pace after thumping Rush Green A. Real Drill are a point further back in fourth and only just ahead of Rush Green B, whose 8-3 win in the game between the two sides puts them only a point off fourth spot.

La Salette are in sixth, well clear of Rush Green A. Bretons A are 22 points adrift of seventh place and look destined for the wooden spoon.

RUSSC will try and maintain their hold on top spot at Real Drill.

Trades Hall Dagenham will fancy their chances of reaching the summit at Bretons A, as will Scrattons All Stars as they travel to Rush Green A. La Salette host Rush Green B.

Results:

A Division

Barking FSC 5-6 Romford Rovers

Goodmayes 5-6 Hornchurch Cons Wanderers

Iona 4-7 Dagenham Cons Club

Wheatsheaf bye

B Division

La Salette 8-3 Bretons A

RUSSC 5-6 Scrattons All Stars

Rush Green B 8-3 Real Drill

Trades Hall Dagenham 8-3 Rush Green A



