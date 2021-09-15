Havering AC youngsters end the season with an unbeaten record

Published: 3:53 PM September 15, 2021

Havering’s young athletes team ended their summer season unbeaten after coming from behind to beat rivals Chelmsford at the final of the four Eastern Young Athletes League fixtures.

The under 17 women recorded 11 wins, nine of them on the track, and two of those being through Stephanie Okoro.

Okoro improved her 300m best and registered her longest legal long jump.

Natalie Sewell and Maddie Barker took full points in the 1500m and Maddie added 800m string victory, as Hannah Yexley won the B.

Hannah also won the B discus as Katie Ennis won the A and Uche Okpalauko won the 300m B and finished as runner up in the triple and high jumps. Paige Robinson second in the high jump B and Lucy Nattrass second in the triple jump B.

Paris King won the B 100m and was second in the hurdles, and Karis Thomas was second in the 100m A race.

Paris, Stephanie, Uche and Karis were close to their season’s best in winning the sprint relay.

The under 17 men notched up 10 wins with Jacob Blanc winning the hurdles and improving his high jump best for victory.

Brendan Burgess won the discus and was shot runner up as Reece Malcolm won both B string sprints and Sam Mahoney was victorious in the 400m B race.

Sam was also 800m runner up as Finley Wolton won the B, and Shane hart and Calvin Sanni were both second in the 1500m.

Denzel Achi won the A long jump, with Ridwan Salaam second in the B, and Matthew Page improved his best for a B javelin win, as Oliver Grundy was A string javelin runner up.

Ridwan, Jacob, and Denzel were joined by Jack Botha in the winning sprint relay quartet.

The stand out result for the under 15 boys was Daniel Lammas’ winning time in the 300m, just outside the club record.

Daniel was also 800m runner up, and Nathan Hart won both the 300m (PB) and 800m B strings, and also the hammer.

Bobby Williams whose winning throw in the javelin was his fourth career best in eight days and ranks him fourth in the UK.

Brothers Booby and Zak Williams both improved their career best at Basildon on Sunday - Credit: Jo Day

Bobby also won the B discus as Michael Tesi won the A string.

Al Ameen Salaam won the 200m A race and Leon Bengo backed up his 100m B string win with second places in the B 200m and high jump.

Oliver Taylor-Bush (high jump), and long jumpers Jeffrey Fenoo and James Radden all earned second place points.

Daniel, Al-Ameen, Leon and Jeffrey combined for another relay victory.

The under 15 girls also performed well as Ruby Tillson’s winning high jump PB was the third best ever by a club U15, while Miriam Adebayo’s winning 300m PB moved her up to seventh on the club all-time list.

Cassie Campbell and Precious Fagbadegun won both 200m strings and Precious also won the 100m B race.

Hannah Evans won the 1500m as sibling Charlotte was A string runner up, and Rosie Warner’s 800m PB also placed her second.

Zoe McLean-Tattan won the B discus and was hammer runner up, and more second places went to Tilly Bunn (discus A and javelin B) and shot putter Zikora Ezeonwuka.

The club’s run of relay wins continued as Precious, Ruby, Cassie and Miriam came up trumps.

There were full marks for the under 13 boys in the middle-distance events as Findlay McLaren and Shea Sweeney won both 800m strings and Freddie Rowe and Liam Battrum winning their 1500m events.

Another track win came from Harrison Palmer in the sprint hurdles.

Zak Williams improved his best to win the javelin and won the discus as Freddie Hatcher (shot), Luca Rawle (discus) and James Campbell (javelin) all earned B string second places.

There was a high jump double from Findlay and Ryan Alexander, who was also second in the 100m B race.

Findlay, Shea and Ryan were joined by Aidan Doherty in the victorious sprint relay quartet.

The under 13 girls were edged into second by the hosts by just two points and the field events provided most celebrations.

Scarlett Woods and Jessica Page took full points in the javelin, as did Isabelle Foley and Eboni Roach in the discus, and Eboni also won the B shot, while Amy Mansell won the A long jump.

Fisola Fagbadegun won the B hurdles and was runner up in both sprints, and Oma Nwapa (hurdles A) and Libby Ward (B 200m) also placed second before the tis trio were joined by Amy Mansell in second place relay squad.