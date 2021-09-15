Havering AC finish runners up in the Southern League

Published: 7:00 AM September 15, 2021 Updated: 4:06 PM September 15, 2021

It was a disappointing end to the season for Havering Athletics Club's Southern League squad as they finished runners up with two wins and two second places.

For the men Duane Jibunoh won both javelin and discus and was second in the shot, and Arron Bonning had a hat-trick of wins in the pole vault A and shot and discus B strings, and was also second in the B javelin, with Martin Chester second in the B hammer.

Aaron Freshwater was second in both the high and triple jump A strings, and Ridwan Salaam was also a runner-up in the long jump A and high jump B, with Reece Malcolm second in the B long jump.

On the track, Matthew Agnimel had a winning double in the 200m and 400m A races, with Michael Okoro second in the B 200m and Ronnie Adoma winning the 400m B string.

The barriers proved no problem to Karl Tucker and Rob Warner, who won the sprint hurdles and steeplechase respectively.

There were second places for Shane Hart in the 1500m and James Stewart with a PB in the 3000m.

The track events provided most success for the ladies’ squad, who were missing some regular team members.

Under 17s Maddie Barker and Freya Long took full points in the 1500m, Ginte Bailey improved her best to win the 5000m and Chloe Williams ended her league season unbeaten in the sprint hurdles, while Emma Ramsden won the 100m and was second in the 200m, and Paris King won the B 400m.

There were wins on the field for Stephanie Okoro in the long jump, and Katie Ennis in the pole vault.

Katie was runner up in the discus, as Hannah Yexley won the B.

Alice Atkins added B javelin runner up to her B shot and hammer second places. Amy Kilner was second in the B triple jump.

The relays ensured the club's day ended brightly with Michael Okoro, Ronnie Adoma, Karl Tucker and Matthew Agnimel winning sprint relay for the men, and Emma Ramsden, Paris King, Stephanie Okoro and Rachel Kerr winning it for the ladies.

The A mixed 4x400m relay squad of Stephanie Okoro, Ronnie Adoma, Nina Brennan and Michael Okoro were second and the quartet of Hannah Yexley, Paul Kavanagh, Maddie Barker and James Stewart won the B race.