Havering AC seal Southern League win in Woodford over local rivals

Published: 1:27 PM August 18, 2021

Havering Athletics Club's Southern League squad scored a narrow win on Saturday as they edged out hosts Woodford at Ashton Playing Fields.

Chloe Williams knocked a quarter of a second off her best to duck below 14 seconds for the 100m hurdles, for fourth on the club all-time list, while Denzel Achi celebrated his senior debut by breaking the 11-second landmark for 100m.

Matthew Agnimel’s personal best of 22.43s in winning the B 200m was also his fastest ever.

Claire Brennan’s 2.70m winning vault clearance was a new PB and and seventh on the club's all-time list.

Brennan went on to win the B 400m hurdles, as Flic Clarke maintained her unbeaten league record this year in winning the A string and also took full points in the B 100m hurdles.

Katie Ennis equalled her best to win the B vault and also won the B javelin, and was second in the A discus, while Hannah Yexley won the discus B string.

Ellie Watson (high jump) and Amy Kilner (triple jump) contributed more B string wins.

Natalie Sewell’s fine form continued as she smashed her PB to win the 800m, and Freya Long won the 1500m B string as Ginte Bailey’s PB placed her third in the 1500m A string.

Chloe Rand’s first track race of the year saw her place second in the 3000m, as Grace Dukelow’s PB also earned second place in the B string in her first track race since 2018.

Nina Brennan joined sister Claire, Williams and Clarke in the second placed 4x400m quartet.

Ben Davis set a season’s best in winning the 1500m and Ben Naish clocked a big PB to place second in the B string.

Rob Warner’s clocking for third place in the 5000m was the second fastest by a club veteran and James Stewart’s PB won the B string. Karl Tucker’s season best won the sprint hurdles.

On the field Agnimel and Aaron Freshwater took full points in the triple jump, as did Hal Hutton and Duane Jibunoh in the javelin, and Jibunoh added second place points in the shot and discus.

Toby Bishop won the B pole vault and dad Mark won the B shot and was second in the B long jump.

Arron Bonning, another stalwart, scored second place points in the A vault and B discus and was third in the high jump.