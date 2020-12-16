Havering AC runners recognised at online awards ceremony

Published: 5:50 PM December 16, 2020

Havering Athletics Club handed out awards to its runners in recognition of their achievements during the last winter season.

The club held its 2019-20 winter cross country and road awards virtually, after postponing the original ceremony in May.

The event celebrated the winter season for the club's teams, which ended the weekend before the lockdown in March.

The senior men won the cross-country relays in September 2019, defended their county championship title and won three of the four Essex League meetings to add a third consecutive crown.

The M40 team (for men's athletes aged between 40 and 45) also won the county championships for the first time in many years and the Essex League title.

Havering AC's Kate O'Neill. - Credit: Kevin White

You may also want to watch:

The younger age groups also had an excellent season, with both under 15 teams and the under 13 boys winning Essex League titles, the under 20 women's squad adding county championships gold, and the under 15 girls winning the county relays.

Among the individual accolades were club best performance awards in the under-20 to veteran category for Kate O'Neill and James Connor.