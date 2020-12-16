Havering AC runners recognised at online awards ceremony
- Credit: Kevin White
Havering Athletics Club handed out awards to its runners in recognition of their achievements during the last winter season.
The club held its 2019-20 winter cross country and road awards virtually, after postponing the original ceremony in May.
The event celebrated the winter season for the club's teams, which ended the weekend before the lockdown in March.
The senior men won the cross-country relays in September 2019, defended their county championship title and won three of the four Essex League meetings to add a third consecutive crown.
The M40 team (for men's athletes aged between 40 and 45) also won the county championships for the first time in many years and the Essex League title.
You may also want to watch:
The younger age groups also had an excellent season, with both under 15 teams and the under 13 boys winning Essex League titles, the under 20 women's squad adding county championships gold, and the under 15 girls winning the county relays.
Among the individual accolades were club best performance awards in the under-20 to veteran category for Kate O'Neill and James Connor.
Most Read
- 1 New vaccination hub opens today at Queen's Hospital Romford
- 2 'Crime scene' now confirmed as man found dead after Cranham house fire
- 3 'V day': The first Covid vaccinatons in Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
- 4 Hospitalisations rising as Covid-19 cases increase by almost 50% in a week
- 5 Hornchurch pupils remember war hero's bravery
- 6 Havering Covid death toll nears 400 as borough's infection rate worsens
- 7 500 new hectares of woodland for Havering, Barking and Dagenham and Essex in 2021
- 8 What are the new rules as London moves to Tier 3 restrictions?
- 9 Romford's Paul Hannaford aims to educate two million young people on perils of addiction
- 10 The Show Must Go On - Harold Wood school gets creative in the absence of Christmas concerts