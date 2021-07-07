Havering AC almost score perfectly at Eastern Young Athletes League event

Published: 1:30 PM July 7, 2021

The delayed Eastern Young Athletes League season got underway later than usual but Havering, who won both the Eastern League and Trophy final in 2019, started where they left off with a 70-point victory against local rivals.

The under-15 boys won 11 of the 12 A strings they contested, and seven of the 10 B strings, plus winning the relay.

Al-Ameen Salaam won 200m, hurdles and shot, and there were win doubles for Daniel Lammas (800m, B Long jump), Noah Harriott (discus and B shot) and Michael Tesi (hammer, B discus).

Ike Okwudi and Teddy Matthews took full points in the 300m, as did Chris Agnimel (100m), Oliver Taylor Bush (B 800m) and Toby Johnson (B 1500m).

On the field Leon Bengo (high jump) and Jeffrey Fenoo (long jump) both won, as did the javelin pairing of Bobby Williams and Luca Gregory, before Lammas, Agnimel, Bengo and Salaam won the relay.

The girls notched up 13 individual wins, plus victory in the relay.

Cassie Campbell and Precious Fagbadegun had win doubles in both 100m and 200m sprints, and Beth Jarret and Eliza Poulson won both hurdles strings, as Ruby Tillson won the B 300m.

There were full points in the throws as Jarret and Tilly Bunn won both discus events, Zikora Ezeonwuka and Charlotte Casey Sweeney took both shot competitions and Lucia Ward and Abigail Swan came out on top in the javelin.

Both under-17 squads just edged out Chelmsford as the 800m pairing of Natalie Sewell and Freya Long won both A and B strings and Olivia Boachie won the 300m.

The field events contributed most wins and Stephanie Okoro and Olivia Sorae won the long jump strings, as did Uche Okpalauko and Paige Robinson in the high jump.

Katie Ennis (PB) and Hannah Yexley were victorious in the discus, as was Freya Long in the B javelin, and the squad of Okoro, Paris King, Amyna Willock and Karis Thomas won the relay.

Denzel Achi won both 200m and long jump while Dikachi Godwin won the B long jump.

Jacob Blanc eased to 100m hurdles victory and Patrick Tattan-McLean won both discus and hammer.

Ayo Babatunde had a win double in the B hurdles and shot and Oliver Grundy and Matthew Paige scored top points in the javelin. Ridwan Salaam joined Achi, Blanc and Babatunde in the winning relay team.

The under-13 boys had six individual wins as Findlay McLaren won both 800m and high jump, with Shea Sweeney won the B 800m, while Zak Williams and Samuel Burdett won both javelin strings.

Oliver Sillett’s B hurdles win completed the victory roll.

Chelmsford’s narrow win in the under-13 girls’ category spoiled a perfect scorecard for Havering.

Leila Jones won both 200m and 800m, Fisola Fagbadegun won 100m and B 200m, as Amy Mansell won the A 200m and the long jump.

Scarlett Woods and Jessica Page won both javelin strings, before Rose Hutcheon joined Fagbadegun, Mansell and Jones won the relay.