Havering AC crowned YDL Southern East Divisional champions

Published: 5:20 PM September 8, 2021

Havering’s young athletes made it three wins out of three as they ended their three-match season as YDL Southern East Divisional champions at Woodford on Saturday.

Al-Ameen Salaam won the hurdles and long jump and was runner up in the 100m for the under 15 boys.

Bobby Williams threw a javelin personal best to take full points as Ike Okwudi and Michael Tesi had a win double in the 300m, and Michael was runner up in the discus and third in the hammer.

There was a win double from Daniel Lammas and Oliver Taylor-Bush in the 800m, and the pair joined Ike Okwudi and Nathan Hart in posting a season’s best in winning the 4x300m for the second fastest time in the UK this summer.

Victories also came from Lochlan Dyer (vault), Leon Bengo (high jump) and Nathan Hart (hammer B).

The sprint relay quartet of Al-Ameen, Leon, Lochlan were joined by Jude Ogundare to place second.

The under 15 girls put in a solid display as the Evans twins Charlotte and Hannah took full points in the 1500m, as well as track wins for Precious Fagbadegun (200m B), and Miriam Adebayo (300m A).

Wins on the field came from Ruby Tillson (high jump), Maisie Lee (B shot) and Zoe McLean-Tattan (discus B).

Lucy Quinlan’s club javelin best placed her second and there was also a glut of runners up placings from Precious (B 100m), Lucia Ward (300m B), Abigail Swan (800m B and javelin) and Ruby (again) in the hurdles and on the field from Eliza Poulson (high jump B), Tilly Bunn (discus and hammer) and both relay teams were runners up- Precious, Miriam, Ruby and Cassie Campbell (4x100m) and Charlotte Casey-Sweeney, Rosie Warner, and Abigail and Lucia.

Shea Sweeney and William Tilson took full points in the 800m events for the under 13 Boys and Sweeney also won the B 200m, while Sam Burdett was the only field event winner in the javelin.

Findlay McLaren and Ethan Carroll were both second in the 1200m, as were Zak Williams and Freddie Hatcher (long jump), Findlay and Ryan Alexander (high jump), and James Campbell and Freddie Hatcher again (shot).

Aidan Doherty joined Shea, Ryan and Sam in the second placed relay squad.

In the under 13 girls Fisola Fagbadegun won the 75m and was second in 150m, while Leila Jones won the 150 B race and was runner up in the hurdles, as Oma Nwapa won the B hurdles and added second places in the high and long jumps.

Scarlett Woods’ won the A string javelin and Emily Quinlan made it full points in winning the javelin B; Scarlett was also 800 B runner up.

Gabriella Edebor-Asuen and Eboni Roach were second in both shot strings. Fisola, Amy Mansell, Libby Ward and Oma Nwapa placed second in the relay.