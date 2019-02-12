Havering see off Shefford & Sandy with last-gasp winner, as seconds save point late on

Upminster HC 4th XI vs Havering HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 16th February 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering’s men earned a vital and well-deserved three points from their East Premier B clash with Shefford & Sandy, with a last-gasp goal securing a 3-2 win at Campion at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Upminster HC 4th XI vs Havering HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 16th February 2019 Upminster HC 4th XI vs Havering HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 16th February 2019

But they had to overcome an early scare as the visitors opened the scoring midway through the first half with a well-placed shot after a good break against the run of play.

Havering responded well and had several chances to level, only to be kept at bay by the defence.

The equaliser arrived five minutes before half time, though, as good work from Harry Andrews sent the ball wide to Paul Johnson, who fired into the D for Alex Defroand to beat the oncoming keeper.

However, Havering’s joy was shortlived as Shefford regainned the lead with a controversial goal just before the break.

Upminster HC 4th XI vs Havering HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 16th February 2019 Upminster HC 4th XI vs Havering HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 16th February 2019

The home side worked hard during the second half, playing a patient waiting game, with keeper Lee Bennett rarely troubled.

And they eventually drew level with five minutes remaining as a well-worked short corner move involving Andrews and Johnson saw the slipped to Verinder Channa who fired home from the top of the D.

Havering refused to settle for just a point, though, and continued to attack until the end, applying constant pressure on the Shefford D until the final whistle.

That came just after Havering had been awarded a penalty corner and they made the most of their last-play chance when the initial shot was saved and the ball fell to Stuart Garnell who cooly lifted it ball into the top corner over the advancing keeper.

Upminster HC 4th XI vs Havering HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 16th February 2019 Upminster HC 4th XI vs Havering HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 16th February 2019

The victory took Havering to 25 points heading into a free weekend and they will look to climb higher up the table when they return to action with a trip to Spalding on March 2.

The seconds also left it late to snatch a point from a 3-3 draw with Waltham Forest in Division Four.

They eased into a two-goal lead as Liam Keeling netted from the penalty spot and top scorer Adam Willett produced a close-range deflection.

Luke Ray saved a Forest penalty late in the first half, but they hit back just beffore the break and continued to dominate early in the second half to go 3-2 up.

Upminster HC 4th XI vs Havering HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 16th February 2019 Upminster HC 4th XI vs Havering HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 16th February 2019

Havering pressed late on and were awarded a second penalty stroke when Keeling was pushed over in front of goal, but his effort was saved.

And there were only seconds remaining when Dan Tanner’s deflected effort from the top of the D lobbed over the flat-footed keeper to earn Havering a point.