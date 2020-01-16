Hockey: Havering men cut down Forest on return to action

Havering's men began the new year with a 2-1 win over Waltham Forest in East Premier B at Campion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Joslin and Sunny Singh returned from long-term injury lay-offs, but Adam Lumbers, Chris Dunn, Paul Dover and Stuart Garnell all missed out.

And the visitors had the first chance of note when a deflected cross from the right lifted into the air and was deflected just wide at the far post.

Harry Andrews tested the Forest keeper with a drag flick from a penalty corner soon after and Havering took the lead when Connor Poulain beat two defenders and fired home on his reverse stick.

Forest missed a golden opportunity to equalise when the ball hit a Havering foot on the line at a penalty corner as Lee Bennett dived low to his right and saved the resulting penalty flick.

However, with only seconds remaining before the break, the visitors won another penalty corner and levelled with a hard flick to the right side of the goal.

You may also want to watch:

Havering were able to keep Forest chances to a minimum during the second half, but were unable to create any notable open play chances of their own.

The home team did continue to create penalty corner chances, though, and Andrews flicked hard to the right to give Havering all three points midway through the half.

The win moves Havering into the top half of the table for the first time this season, but they are without a game this weekend and return to action at home to Spalding on January 25.

The seconds started 2020 in the worst possible fashion as they found themselves on the wrong end of a 6-0 thrashing at Thurrock.

Havering conceded early following a defensive error and soon found themselves three goals behind.

They rallied shortly before half-time with a succession of short corners and were had a great chance to hit back when they were awarded a penalty flick. But Hadyn Joslin's effort from the spot was comfortably saved.

And poor defending allowed the hosts to add three more goals in the second half to ease to a comfortable win.

Havering thirds beat East London sixths in Division Six South East.