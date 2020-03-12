Hockey: Havering men see off Shefford strugglers

Havering's Chris Dunn (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering's men maintained their hold on fifth place in East League Premier B with a 2-0 win over bottom club Shefford & Sandy.

Without Paul Dover and Alastair Lewis due to injury, they welcomed Alex Defroand back into the squad.

And it didn't take long for the hosts to open the scoring as Paul Johnson found Harry Andrews, whose first-time pass across the D was deflected in by Chris Dunn.

Shefford went close from two penalty corners, with Defroand blocking the first and Lee Bennett producing a fine save to keep out a strike from the top of the D.

But Havering's Verinder Channa, Adam Lumbers and Andrews were all denied by the visiting keeper from corners in the second half.

Andrews doubled the lead, on his 30th birthday, as he flicked high and hard into the net from another corner, with Defroand denied a third by a save from the keeper late on.

Havering will go in search of a sixth successive win as they visit Sudbury on Saturday, having won 4-2 when the sides met at Campion earlier this season.

The seconds ensured their survival in Division Four South East with an unlikely 3-3 draw at title-chasing East London fourths.

The visitors, despite having no substitutes to face a young and fit East London side, took the lead against the run of play when Roger Hiett fired home from a short corner.

The home side then took control, however, and hit back to level after Havering conceded possession and scored twice more in quick succession to move 3-1 ahead at half-time.

Havering rallied after the restart, though, and an increased work rate began to pay off as the hosts struggled under pressure.

Mike Caruana-Smith tapped in from a short corner to reduce the deficit to one and with 10 minutes remaining Jack Downes levelled, also from close range.

East London pressed for a late winner, but the Havering defence held firm to secure a valuable point and they play host to Wapping sevenths this weekend.

The thirds, meanwhile, eased to a 6-0 win over bottom club Saffron Walden fifths in Division Six South East ahead of a trip to lowly Chelmsford fifths.