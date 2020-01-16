Wilson at the double to help Havering women hold on for point with leaders Holcombe

Havering's Pippa Wilson (right) netted twice against leaders Holcombe (pic Alan Radley) Archant

Havering's women held out for a deserved draw against East Two South East leaders Holcombe in an entertaining contest at Campion School.

The home side dominated the first half and took the lead when good work by Sue Harwood set up Pippa Wilson, who fired inside the near post.

Sophie McCoy denied two quick breaks from Holcombe, while Steph Prowse and Katie Griggs had penalty corner efforts saved at the other end.

But the visitors drew level against the run of play when finishing well on a counter-attack.

A good run by Amelia Acreman set up Harwood for a good strike at goal, which forced an excellent save from the Holcombe keeper.

But Havering regained the lead at a penalty corner, as Wilson drove the ball home for second goal of the game, and they were unlucky not to add to their tally before the interval as Katie Griggs, Emily Gilkes-Tarsey, Beth Isherwood, Emily Martin, Wilson and Harwood worked tirelessly.

Martin went close after the restart from a tight angle, but Bukki Olodo, Acreman, Monica Dubb and Louise Burgess had to work hard in defence as Holcombe built more attacks.

Charlotte Chamberlin and Prowse supported well, but Holcombe got back on level terms from a penalty corner and both sides could have won it in the closing mintues as it ended in a 2-2 draw. Havering host Crostyx seconds on Saturday (11.30am).

The seconds returned from the Christmas break with a 3-3 home draw against Old Southendian.

The visitors won a series of early short corners, converting two from the top of the D to take control.

But Havering went close to a reply, before Southendian broke to beat the unfortunate Lucy Bree for a third time.

Nicki Cast deflected in from a Havering corner before the break and captain Alex Semon showed excellent skill to add a second after the restart.

And a superb cross from Vicki Lynch found Cast for another deflection to level matters, before player of the match Bree made a fantastic late save to ensure a point.

The thirds drew 2-2 at Crostyx fourths, after Emma Isherwood netted two penalty corners to put them in charge, only for the hosts to net two controversial corners.

Gabriella D'Oliviera took the player of the match award.

The fourths had to concede their match against East London due to unavailability.