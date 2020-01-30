Search

Havering men draw positives against Spalding

PUBLISHED: 14:54 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 30 January 2020

A Havering player attacks (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A Havering player attacks (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering's men returned to action in East Premier B with a 1-1 draw with Spalding at Campion.

The two sides had shared four goals earlier in the season and Havering the majority of possession and chances in the return.

Spalding's keeper made saves from Connor Poulain and Harry Andrews at penalty corners, before an open play move involving Adam Lumbers, Liam Appleyard and Adam Willett almost led to a goal for Alex Lee, who was inches away from converting.

Lee Bennett kept out a Spalding corner and saw the visitors have a goal disallowed after a foot in the build-up, before Luke Joslin's cross deflected off a defender's stick and hit the crossbar as the scoreline remained blank.

Spalding broke the deadlock midway through the second half after a fast break, as Havering struggled to maintain possession, but the home side continued to create chances.

And although their usually reliable penalty corner attack was misfiring, they made a change in formation late on and got their reward as Chris Dunn wriggled free in the D and crossed for Poulain to tap in at the far post.

Havering went close to a late winner, but Willett's shot was saved after a goalmouth scramble and they now face the tough trip to runaway leaders Letchworth this weekend, having lost 4-3 to a last-minute goal before Christmas.

