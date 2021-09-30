Billericay Town 'need to improve' insists boss Kevin Watson

Published: 7:30 AM September 30, 2021 Updated: 8:31 AM September 30, 2021

Bagasan Graham, who has signed for Billericay Town, during his time at Romford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Billericay Town FC manager Kevin Watson knows his side "need to improve" as they turn their attention to the FA Cup.

The Blues will travel away to league rivals Havant and Waterlooville in the third qualifying round tie of the FA Cup on Saturday.

They’ll be hoping to cause an upset to build confidence ahead of returning to National League South action.

“We need to improve, we need to put 90 minutes together, like we did against Braintree Town. We can’t play in fits and starts at this level,” Watson said.

“You have to be solid defensively, you have to create chances, and you have to do it on a consistent basis throughout a game.

“Havant are a very good team. There is no reason why we can’t go there, put in a performance, and win the game.

“You don’t set out to lose football matches. We’ll keep working hard and trying to improve the squad.”

Billericay slipped to the bottom of the table after fellow strugglers Hemel Hempstead Town won 3-2 at New Lodge. In that game, Rowan Liburd and Michael Chambers scored goals.

“Disappointed, everyone is disappointed,” Watson said. “At half-time I was confident, I thought we were comfortable and we had got ourselves back into the game after conceding a sloppy goal.

“I said to the boys at half-time, this game is now yours to lose. I felt we were in control of the last 20 minutes of that first half.

“We came out and we lost it. Two set-pieces, we’ve been defending pretty well, and those were poor goals to give away. If you give goals away like that then you’re never going to win football matches.”

Neighbours Brentwood Town face a testing week as they take on Maldon & Tiptree and Aveley as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

Town will play host to the Jammers on Saturday at the Brentwood Arena before then also welcoming the Millers on Tuesday evening as the fixture list builds up in the Isthmian North.

They head into those two clashes on the back of a 4-2 defeat to unbeaten Canvey Island in mid-week as they returned to action after a break.

An own goal gave the Gulls an early lead, which they held until the second half, when Tom Richardson and Andy Freeman turned the game on its head and put Town in control.

Darnell Shakes equalised on the hour, and then four minutes later Conor Hubble restored the host's lead.

Evans Kouassi made the result sure four minutes from time, with his sixth goal of the season.