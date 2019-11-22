Havering's men record an impressive hat-trick of wins as defences go unbreached

Havering HC vs Upminster HC, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 28th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering's men enjoyed a hat-trick of wins in their latest East League outings at the weekend.

The first team travelled to bottom club Shefford & Sandy without Luke Joslin and top scorer Harry Andrews and dominated early on.

Connor Poulain saw an early penalty corner saved, before the home side enjoyed a spell of pressure that saw Lee Bennett largely untroubled in the visiting goal.

And Havering scored twice in five minutes late in the half, after Shefford went down to 10 men, to take control.

Verinder Channa played a long ball into the D for Poulain to deflect home for his first goal since returning to the club and Havering doubled their lead as Liam Appleyard dribbled into the D and shot low into the bottom corner.

Bennett made an important save from a corner after the restart, with another effort going over, and Havering saw man of the match Adam Willet produce a surging run to set up Appleyard at the far post, but he could not hit the target.

Channa and Poulain had penalty corner efforts blocked on the line and Poulain was also denied by a triple save from the home keeper, before Bennett kept out a late drag flick and Chris Dunn deflected inches wide as it ended 2-0.

Havering host Sudbury at Campion on Saturday, before visiting St Albans in the second half of their double header on Sunday.

A strong first half set the seconds up for a 3-0 win over high-flying East London fourths.

Mike Caruana Smith deflected Roger Hiett's pass home to open the scoring and Matthew Kennedy converted after Andy Meehan's good run.

Meehan went close and Luke Ray made a number of saves to deny the visitors, before James Hosier found Meehan for a deft finish for the third.

The thirds had a bare XI at Saffron Walden fifths and, after a bright start, had to withstand a spell of heavy pressure from their hosts.

Fine saves by Walker and excellent defending from Marler and Hosier kept the scoreline blank at the break, with a fierce shot from James Walker midway through the second half proving enough to secure the points as Havering moved up to fourth.

They will go in search of a third successive win against bottom club Chelmsford fifths this weekend.