Search

Advanced search

Havering's men record an impressive hat-trick of wins as defences go unbreached

PUBLISHED: 15:30 22 November 2019

Havering HC vs Upminster HC, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 28th September 2019

Havering HC vs Upminster HC, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 28th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering's men enjoyed a hat-trick of wins in their latest East League outings at the weekend.

The first team travelled to bottom club Shefford & Sandy without Luke Joslin and top scorer Harry Andrews and dominated early on.

Connor Poulain saw an early penalty corner saved, before the home side enjoyed a spell of pressure that saw Lee Bennett largely untroubled in the visiting goal.

And Havering scored twice in five minutes late in the half, after Shefford went down to 10 men, to take control.

Verinder Channa played a long ball into the D for Poulain to deflect home for his first goal since returning to the club and Havering doubled their lead as Liam Appleyard dribbled into the D and shot low into the bottom corner.

Bennett made an important save from a corner after the restart, with another effort going over, and Havering saw man of the match Adam Willet produce a surging run to set up Appleyard at the far post, but he could not hit the target.

You may also want to watch:

Channa and Poulain had penalty corner efforts blocked on the line and Poulain was also denied by a triple save from the home keeper, before Bennett kept out a late drag flick and Chris Dunn deflected inches wide as it ended 2-0.

Havering host Sudbury at Campion on Saturday, before visiting St Albans in the second half of their double header on Sunday.

A strong first half set the seconds up for a 3-0 win over high-flying East London fourths.

Mike Caruana Smith deflected Roger Hiett's pass home to open the scoring and Matthew Kennedy converted after Andy Meehan's good run.

Meehan went close and Luke Ray made a number of saves to deny the visitors, before James Hosier found Meehan for a deft finish for the third.

The thirds had a bare XI at Saffron Walden fifths and, after a bright start, had to withstand a spell of heavy pressure from their hosts.

Fine saves by Walker and excellent defending from Marler and Hosier kept the scoreline blank at the break, with a fierce shot from James Walker midway through the second half proving enough to secure the points as Havering moved up to fourth.

They will go in search of a third successive win against bottom club Chelmsford fifths this weekend.

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Giant rats, asbestos and flooding: So why was this house in Harold Hill signed off as fit for purpose?

A void report gave the house in Hilldene Avenue a clean bill of health. Right: A rat found at the property; the sheet of asbestos discovered upstairs; the state of the bathroom when tenants moved in. Pictures: Sophie Lewis

Police hunting knife-wielding thugs who tried to rob teenagers on c2c train between Upminster and Chafford Hundred

The British Transport Police has released three CCTV images of men police officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery on a c2c service between Upminster and Chafford Hundred. Pictures: BTP

Police search for Hornchurch girl missing for more than two months

Angel Casey, 13, from Hornchurch is missing. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Giant rats, asbestos and flooding: So why was this house in Harold Hill signed off as fit for purpose?

A void report gave the house in Hilldene Avenue a clean bill of health. Right: A rat found at the property; the sheet of asbestos discovered upstairs; the state of the bathroom when tenants moved in. Pictures: Sophie Lewis

Police hunting knife-wielding thugs who tried to rob teenagers on c2c train between Upminster and Chafford Hundred

The British Transport Police has released three CCTV images of men police officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery on a c2c service between Upminster and Chafford Hundred. Pictures: BTP

Police search for Hornchurch girl missing for more than two months

Angel Casey, 13, from Hornchurch is missing. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering’s men record an impressive hat-trick of wins as defences go unbreached

Havering HC vs Upminster HC, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 28th September 2019

Daggers blog: The boys are back with a bang!

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Swimming: Killerwhales make splash at club championships

Archie Piggott on the blocks (pic Dominic Jeffery)

Hockey: Mixed results for Havering women

Havering HC Ladies 2nd XI vs Romford HC Ladies, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at Campion School on 21st September 2019

New Spurs boss Mourinho is not ‘enemy’ says West Ham’s Pellegrini ahead of big derby

West Ham United's Michail Antonio
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists