Romford boss backing young squad despite losing run

Published: 1:00 PM September 30, 2021

Billy Hayes of Romford during Romford vs Tilbury, Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Romford joint-manager Mark Holloway insists it is still early days in the season and they will continue to back their young squad.

Boro will make the trip to the Len Salmon Stadium to take on YouTube sensation Hashtag United on Sunday (October 3 at 3pm) as they bid to end a three game losing run in the Isthmian North.

They suffered back-to-back defeats this week with a 2-0 loss to AFC Sudbury and a late 2-1 defeat to Tilbury on Wednesday evening.

Harry Girling of Tilbury denies Usoman Tunkara of Romford during Romford vs Tilbury, Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We’ve got to keep them together as much as we can. It’s a young side, whether that’s going to change anything for Sunday, that’s down to us as managers to put a side out to get three points,” Holloway said.

“It’s early doors, we’ve only played seven games, but we’ve been playing so well and not getting the points on the board. That’s the disappointment.

“The results in this league are up and down, nothing is stable, when we played Witham they were flying along and we beat them on the day.

Steve Carvell of Romford during Romford vs Tilbury, Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It’s so unpredictable, I've been doing it 12 years and it’s never changed.”

Romford let the lead slip in the defeat to Tilbury in the final minute of the match.

Lheureux Menga opened the scoring for Boro but his effort was cancelled out by Lewis Smith and Lee Noble scored the winner in the dying stages of the match at Mayesbrook Park.

“It was a strong start, we had the game in our hands, but defensive and man management of the game cost us,” Holloway said.

“Obviously we’re building a new side here, we’re trying to make them understand that you can’t give the ball away in those areas with minutes to go, and I know it happens at all different levels of football.

“It is a disappointment because we were the better side. At the end of the day when it goes that way it’s hard to accept defeat like that.

Jesse Olukolu of Romford and Luca Vega of Tilbury during Romford vs Tilbury, Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Football at Mayesbrook Park - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We brought a sub on to strengthen it and try getting that second goal to kill the game off, we gave a penalty away in a crazy area, where he had no trouble against the man but it happens in football.

“It bites you when you’re flying ahead, we moved the ball well around the park, and got in behind them well.”